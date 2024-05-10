Scroll To Top
Business

Target scales back on LGBTQ+ Pride Month merch after right-wing outrage damages sales

Target Cuts Pride Products Republican Outrage
Shutterstock

The retailer, which has almost 2,000 locations across the United States, will only stock Pride products in about half of their stores.

Target has cut LGBTQ+ Pride Month merchandise from some of its stores this year, according to Bloomberg.

The retailer, which has almost 2,000 locations across the United States, will only stock Pride products in about half of their stores, sources close to the situation told the outlet. The company is still determining which stores will carry the merchandise based on recent sales data. All products will still be available online.

A Target spokesperson only said: “Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round."

The retailer has celebrated Pride Month every June for over a decade with a collection honoring the LGBTQ+ community. Target began removing some Pride items in certain locations in May last year after threats were made to their employees’ safety, a company spokesperson told The Advocate at the time.

"Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work," they said. The behavior ranged from confrontations between customers and workers and items being thrown, to bomb threats or direct threats against employee safety.

Target CEO Brian Cornell later defended the decision to pull products, telling CNBC in November that employees experienced "very aggressive behavior," including threats, destruction of merchandise, and disruptions in the cashier area being reported. Some escalated the hostility by yelling at employees and threatening to “light product on fire” within the stores.

Bloomberg's recent report did not include mentions of employee safety concerns, but rather cited the company as being motivated by the financial impact of the outrage. Target sales dropped 5 percent from April to June compared to the same time period the previous year, the company reported at the time.

The Target spokesperson said they expect second quarter sales to improve this year, though they did not elaborate as to how. Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement that “Target’s decision is disappointing and alienates LGBTQ+ individuals and allies at the risk of not only their bottom line but also their values.”

"Pride merchandise means something. LGBTQ+ people are in every zip code in this country, and we aren’t going anywhere," she said. "With LGBTQ+ people making up 30 percent of Gen Z, companies need to understand that community members and allies want businesses that express full-hearted support for the community. That includes visible displays of allyship."

From Your Site Articles
BusinessPrideBreaking NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickTargetYahoo Feed
backlashboycottbrian cornellbusinessceoconservativeseconomicsemployeesfinancemerchandisepride monthretailsafetysalestargetthreatsbreaking news
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio