NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, a leading professional association in the LGBTQ+ community, has announced The Advocate as the 2024 recipient of its prestigious Legacy Award.

This award, one of the association's highest honors, recognizes an outlet, publication, or news organization for providing sustained, high-quality coverage of the LGBTQ+ community. NLGJA's recognition of The Advocate's achievements underscores the crucial role of professional associations in promoting excellence in LGBTQ+ journalism.

"The Advocate has long stood tall in the world of LGBTQ+ journalism," Adam Pawlus, executive director of NLGJA, said in a press release. "It has served as a resource for our community for over 50 years, and NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists is proud to recognize the decades of tremendous work that The Advocate has produced."









Founded in 1967, The Advocate launched as a local newsletter turned local publication sold in Los Angeles gay bars. Fifty-six years later, it has grown into a globally recognized brand, the oldest LGBTQ+ publication still in circulation in the United States. The Advocate covered key moments in LGBTQ+ history, from the Stonewall riots and the AIDS crisis to marriage equality, and continues to cover the ongoing fight for the rights of transgender, nonbinary, and other marginalized voices.

Kayla Gagnet, senior vice president of editorial for equalpride, the publisher of The Advocate, said it was fitting that an award honoring the publication's long history comes this week, as senior national reporter Christopher Wiggins covers the Democratic National Convention from Chicago.

Senior National Reporter Christopher Wiggins with Vice President Kamala Harris for The Advocate's July/August 2023 cover story. Mike Nelson for The Advocate

"The Advocate has a legacy of telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ community and our fight for equality," Gagnet said. "Our journalists have documented critical moments in our history, and this week is no different -- we're on the ground interviewing the queer activists and politicians working for change."

As the media landscape continues to evolve, The Advocate remains a steadfast and essential voice for the LGBTQ+ community. It upholds a tradition of excellence and unwavering commitment to covering the stories that matter most to our community. This Legacy Award is a testament to The Advocate's enduring impact on journalism and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The award will be presented at the NLGJA's 2024 National Convention in Los Angeles.

