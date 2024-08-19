LIVE: The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago





Biden belongs on Mount Rushmore Joe Biden made history as a U.S. senator. He made history (particularly for our community) as a vice president. He made history as the President of the United States. He made history, again, when he stepped away for the good of the country — no one has ever done that in our nation's history. And tonight he did it again, with a speech that will go down as one of the most meaningful political speeches in history. Nancy Pelosi is right. He deserves to be on Mount Rushmore. — John Casey

Saving democracy "We saved democracy in 2020, and we must save it again in 2024," Biden says. — Trudy Ring

Biden acknowledges protests, his sacrifice "Those protesters out in the street have a point,” Biden said, mentioning that too many people have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict. That was very well received in the room. He added, “Folks, I love the job, but I love my country more,” and was promptly interrupted by “We love joe” chants. It’s been a very long day for everybody, but the energy in the hall is still electric. — Christopher Wiggins, from the DNC

Biden extends love to Harris Multiple times now when people chanted “Thank you ,Joe,” Biden said, “And thank you, Kamala.” It’s quite remarkable how much he’s extending the love Democrats have for Biden to Harris. Biden also railed against Trump for disrespecting the U.S. military by describing some service members as “losers and suckers.” "Who does he think he is?” Biden said. — Christopher Wiggins, from the DNC

Biden goes after Project 2025 Biden is using his speech to highlight all of his administration's achievements. He's talked about lowering prescription prices, creating jobs, battling the COVID pandemic. "Look at their Project 2025," he said pointing to the plan to dismantle the Education Department and otherwise undo the American dream. — Christopher Wiggins, from the DNC

Emotions of gratitude and excitement The crowd at the United Center erupted in cheers, shouts, and chants of “We love you, Joe” and “Thank you, Joe” as Biden took the stage shortly before 10:30 p.m. For nearly five minutes, people stood and cheered. Within a minute of speaking, he was stopped again as the crowd chanted “We love Joe!” Clearly this moment is one that comes with mixed feelings for Biden. It’s the beginning of the end of his presidency. It’s ushering in a new generation of Democratic leaders with his endorsement of Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States. People here have been waiting for hours, walking long distances along the perimeter of the United Center and going through long security lines to be in this moment. The emotions of gratitude and excitement are palpable. — Christopher Wiggins

Biden greeted with love, and it's mutual The president took the stage to chants of "Thank you, Joe," and later the crowd began chanting, "We love Joe." Even though many prominent Democrats urged him to step down, everyone is coming together in gratitude to him and support for Harris. Biden noted that he took the oath of office just two weeks after the violent insurrection at the Capitol. "You cannot say you love your country only when you win," he said. He also mentioned the 2017 white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Va., by people "who didn't even bother to wear their hoods," and said it motivated him to seek the presidency. Biden highlighted his administration's accomplishments, such as building a strong economy, expanding health care, and rebuilding infrastructure. — Trudy Ring

Praise from Biden's wife and daughter Dr. Jill Biden took the stage at 10:12 p.m. to cheers of “Jill, Jill, Jill.”

She started by saying that for almost 50 years she’s been with Joe Biden, but that she still had moments to fall in love with him again.

She listed a number of times that she’s felt that feeling, including, “Weeks ago when I saw him dig deep into his soul and decided no longer to seek reelection and endorse Kamala Harris.”

“joe and I know Kamala. We have seen her courage, her determination [and] leadership up close.” Next their daughter, Ashley Biden, introduced her father.

“Dad was always there doing everything he could to be a partner to [Jill].” She added that he respects women and has always been her best friend. They both burnished his image as a family man. — Christopher Wiggins and Trudy Ring

Chris Coons thanks Biden for choosing a great nominee in Harris And Harris for choosing a great running mate in Tim Walz, says Coons, a U.S. senator from Biden's home state of Delaware. Biden is one of the most compassionate men he's even known, Coons adds. Starts a chant of "We love Joe." — Trudy Ring

Great words from Jasmine Crockett “She became a career prosecutor, while he became a career criminal,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett said of Trump. She called him a 78-year-old “fraudster and cheat.” She is “comparing their résumés” in her remarks. “She’s lived the American dream, while he’s been America’s nightmare. Kamala Harris has a resume, Donald Trump has a rap sheet.” “In the real world, this wouldn’t even be close, but this election is.” "Will a vindictive ,vile villain violate voters’ vision,” she began, pausing for the crowd to cheer (it was a reference to her alliteration skills from when she asked about MTG’s “bleach-blond, butch body” during a House hearing recently. She continued, “For a better America or not?” — Christopher Wiggins

Reproductive rights stories were tearjerking Wow, the reproductive rights stories were tearjerking. It is a male issue too, and that last story about the all-American girl raped by her stepfather — there are no words. These stories and others will reverberate for the next few months. — John Casey

Hillary Clinton shines Hillary Clinton took the stage and received more than a minute of cheers and a standing ovation. The crowd was so fired up that they won’t let her start her speech. “Thank you, thank you. Thank you all so much,” she said, adding “There’s a lot of energy in this room. Something is happening in America. You can feel it. Something we’ve worked for and dreamed of for a long time. First, though, let’s salute President Biden. He had been democracy’s champion at home and abroad.” “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial,” she said, and the crowd started chanting “lock him up” and Clinton, who was the target of “lock her up” chants by Trump supporters in 2016 clearly reveled in the deafening roar of the crowd’s chant. - Christopher Wiggins, from the DNC

Clinton's speech was tremendous! Clinton’s speech was tremendous! She weaved in women’s rights, fighting for families, and not becoming complacent because the polls can’t be relied on. She knows that firsthand 66 million people voted for her and she won the election but lost the presidency. She is going to be a major asset for Harris on the campaign trail! Watch out for Hillary! And she nailed Trump perfectly. Struck exactly the right tone! —John Casey

We didn't give up, and the future is here — Hillary Clinton She notes that women marched for rights and ran for office after her 2016 defeat (she did win the popular vote), and now "the future is here" in the form of Kamala Harris. — Trudy Ring



Clinton mentions Shirley Chisholm A congresswoman from New York, Chisholm sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. She was the first woman to seek the Democratic nomination (Margaret Chase Smith sought the Republican nomination in 1964) and the first Black woman to seek a major party's presidential nom. — Trudy Ring

Huge ovation for Hillary Clinton! The woman who should have been the first woman president. She gives a shout-out to Joe Biden. Crowd chants, "Thank you, Joe." — Trudy Ring

The crowd goes wild for Harris Harris’s surprise appearance is part of the night’s theme of celebrating Biden for his decades of service to the country, and he is expected to pass the torch to her in his speech later tonight. The night is bittersweet for many, who on the one hand are sad for Biden to step away, but also grateful to him for putting the country first, in their eyes. On the other hand, they will no doubt be thrilled to see Harris accept the nomination for president on Thursday. - Christopher Wiggins, reporting from the DNC

Harris thanks Biden "This is going to be a great week and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden," Harris told the crowd. "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to this nation." "We are forever grateful to you," she added.

Kamala Harris makes an appearance on the first night Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced appearance on the DNC stage on Monday. When she took the stage, an audible gasp fell over the crowd and cheering was deafening.

What tonight will bring... Tonight will be historic as far as Democratic conventions go, with the sitting president kicking things off with the Monday night keynote address. President Biden will get a long, sustained standing ovation, and that's one thing we can count on. As history recalls, when then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy spoke at the 1964 convention soon after his brother President Kennedy was killed, he received a 16-minute standing ovation. The thunderous applause for Biden won’t be 16 minutes, but like the anticipation for Kennedy’s speech, there will be a lot of love and tears in the room. It's important to remember that there is a faction within the party that is not happy with how Biden was pushed out; however, President Biden won't be bitter or melancholy, but rather upbeat. The fact that his daughter Ashley will introduce him hints to the fact that he will most likely spend his time talking about his hopes for the future. That’s going to be the theme of the convention this year - hope and happiness, and my sense is that the speaker roster has been given directives from the higher-ups that there is to be no negativity spoken from the rostrum. If Biden would have remained at the top of the ticket, I suspect that there would have been a lot of Trump - and JD Vance - bashing. But now, there’s really no need for that. The campaign is now more about hope and happiness and less about impending doom and gloom. The party is revved up to go! Trump is no longer the elephant in the room - pardon the pun. In fact, speakers would be advised not to give any acknowledgment of the opposition. I will be all rah-rah Harris and Walz all the time! If you are an obsessive political wonk and like to play political drinking games, you might want to take a sip every time the word “weird” is mentioned. Many speakers, while not dwelling on Trump and Vance, might take their cues from the top, and refer to them, their policies and things they have said as “weird.” But tonight will be one for the history books, and it will be bittersweet. - John Casey

Actor and activist Wilson Cruz speaks to The Advocate on the strength of the LGBTQ+ community Christopher Wiggins Wilson Cruz, who famously was one of the first out gay men on TV in the 90s when Gov. Tim Walz was a GSA advisor, spoke to The Advocate before a speech at the DNC's LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting. “Our community is incredibly resilient and strong. What makes us even more resilient and even stronger are our allies who stand with us in this fight,” he told The Advocate. “We need that, especially in high school and to have a member of the faculty, your teacher, the high school football coach, be the GSA faculty advisor at his school, sends a huge message that of love and acceptance of allyship. It sends a message to the young people at that school and in the community that they belong, that they are being looked after, that someone is there who's going to stand with them. And it makes all the difference in the world.” Cruz, who is chair of the board of the LGBTQ+ education nonprofit GLSEN added, “It's literally one of the four pillars of the work that GLSEN does is to make sure that there's at least one faculty member who's going to be supportive of our students. And so for him to have done that, not even just today, but to have done it in the late nineties, which I was doing this work at the time, so I remember how difficult it was, it means a lot to us. We know that we have an ally who's going to do this work with us.“ Learn more about GLSEN here.

Tim Walz has choice words for Republicans going after LGBTQ+ rights LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting at the DNC Christopher Wiggins “These guys [Trump and Republicans] seem to think [rights are] like pie, like, oh, we cut the pie. A smaller piece. Rights don't work like pie. There's enough for everybody. These are ideas that overwhelmingly are supported by the American people,” Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said to the LGBTQ+ Caucus today at the DNC. He said that the country is “a decent society where everyone has a say. We respect people's rights. We talk about freedom in this party. The Vice President talks about freedom. Freedom to make your own health care decisions. Freedom to live who you want to love. Freedom to read the books you want to read.” Related: How pro-LGBTQ+ is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' vice president pick?

Tim Walz surprises the DNC's LGBTQ Caucus Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, made a surprise appearance during the LGBTQ Caucus as the DNC. What are these caucuses?

The meeting schedule for the Democratic National Convention’s caucuses and councils in Chicago is structured across four days, with different groups meeting from Monday to Thursday. Each day features a series of caucus and council meetings ahead of the prime time speeches, allowing members of various constituencies within the Democratic Party to gather, discuss key issues, and hear from special guests. These sessions are designed to ensure that the diverse voices within the party are represented and that their concerns are addressed as the party shapes its platform and strategies. Today, for example, meetings will be held for the Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, AAPI Caucus, Native American Caucus, Ethnic Council, LGBTQ+ Caucus, Labor Council, Small Business Council, and the Environmental and Climate Crisis Council. Each of these groups will focus on topics relevant to their constituencies, discussing current challenges and opportunities while hearing from notable figures who can provide guidance and support. Throughout the week, other caucuses and councils will also convene, such as the Women’s Caucus, Disability Caucus, Youth Council, and Veterans and Military Families Council, among others. These meetings are an integral part of the convention, offering a platform for grassroots engagement and allowing members to contribute to the party’s direction. The discussions held during these sessions help to inform the Democratic Party’s approach to critical issues, ensuring that the party’s platform reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of its supporters. The meetings are accessible to the public through livestreams on the DNC’s YouTube page. - Christopher Wiggins

And we are on the ground at the DNC... The Advocate's senior national reporter, Christopher Wiggins, is there to cover it all: the caucus meetings, interviews with lawmakers and surrogates, the speeches, and parties. Security is high as some protests have already started around town, while Democrats will begin to trickle into two convention spaces each day. McCormick Place is the venue for daytime activities, while the United Center will be the stage for the week's top-billed events.

Do you have a question for Christopher while he's at the DNC? Send us your DNC queries at news@equalpride.com.

