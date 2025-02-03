Hi all,
🌈 Washington state got its first LGBTQ+ sanctuary city last week. Olympia's city council voted unanimously to declare the state capital a sanctuary for the queer community, specifically outlining protections for transgender people and gender-affirming care.
🚨 That news comes as Donald Trump and his administration continue attacks on LGBTQ+ people and other vulnerable populations. We've outlined all of the executive orders affecting LGBTQ+ folks here.
This week's question: Who was the first out LGBTQ+ person to be the White House press secretary?
This week's answer: Karine Jean-Pierre. Jean-Pierre stepped into the role of principal deputy press secretary on day one of the Biden administration in January 2021, becoming the first LGBTQ+ person to give a press briefing that May. One year later, in May 2022, she was promoted to the chief spokesperson role.
“I think about the different communities I carry,” she said in a recent interview with The AdvocateThe Advocate. “The LGBTQ+ community, the Black community, women, the immigrant community.” Read the interview to find out what she has planned next.
