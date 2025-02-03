Hi all,

🌈 Washington state got its first LGBTQ+ sanctuary city last week. Olympia's city council voted unanimously to declare the state capital a sanctuary for the queer community, specifically outlining protections for transgender people and gender-affirming care.

🚨 That news comes as Donald Trump and his administration continue attacks on LGBTQ+ people and other vulnerable populations. We've outlined all of the executive orders affecting LGBTQ+ folks here.

