🚨 Have you read The Advocate's latest cover story? John Casey interviewed Wayne Brady and the seasoned actor spoke about coming out as pansexual last year and his time on Broadway. “I’m surrounded by love, not just here in the theater with the cast and crew, and with our audiences, but at home as well. I’m so grateful to be where I am,” he told The Advocate.

The NFL is not happy with the sexist, anti-LGBTQ+ comments Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made in a recent graduation speech. The league finally released a statement on Wednesday distancing itself from Butker. 🏈

✨ Meet Molly Cook, Texas' first out LGBTQ+ state senator. The bi lawmaker won a special election earlier this month. She’s been inspired, she says, by great Texas lawmakers, including LGBTQ+ senators who were not out. “I’m very grateful for the path they carved and paved for me,” Cook said. ✨

