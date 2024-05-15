Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn tie the knot in 'stunning' Mexico ceremony

Actor Maria Bello and star chef Dominique Crenn are officially married!

The couple tied the knot on Sunday in a "bohemian, chic" ceremony at "their home away from home," they told PEOPLE. The ceremony was held at the "stunning" Montage Los Cabos in Mexico, where Bello and Crenn spent most of their time at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wedding was attended by 140 family members and close friends, including other celebrities like actor Patricia Arquette, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, and Bush singer Gavin Rossdale. Crenn's two 10-year-old daughters from her former relationship with Katherine Keon also participated in the ceremony, escorting their mother down the aisle to Prince's hit song "Kiss."

The couple filled their wedding playlist with iconic songs, as Bello walked down the aisle afterwards to "Time Flies" by Burna Boy, accompanied by her mother and 23-year-old son, whom she shares with her ex, Dan McDermott. Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" concluded the ceremony, and the couple had their first dance to ABBA's "Dancing Queen."

Despite the two's breathtaking attire — Bello wearing a gorgeous pink gown from Dior's Frida Khalo collection and Crenn donning a custom white vest and pants — the couple said that they wanted to make sure food was "the main event." The menu offered a fusion of Cabo and California curated by Montage's executive chef, Xavier Salomon, specially for Crenn, who was the first woman chef to earn three Michelin stars in the United States for her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Cren.

The couple got engaged in Paris on December 29, 2019, and later revealed the newsduring Elton John’s Oscars party in February, 2020. Bello told Entertainment Tonight "I’ve finally grown up enough to get married.”

“We’re pretty happy, considering that we just got engaged,” she said. “So this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time. It was very surprising and meant to be, but about time."