Lauren Boebert didn't show up at her teen son's trial — but she's attending Donald Trump's

Lauren Boebert isn't attending her teenage son's trials — but the conservative did travel all the way to New York just to attend former president Donald Trump's trial.



Tyler Boebert, 19, was arrested in February “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property," the Rifle Police Department said in a statement. Rifle is located in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which his mother currently represents.



Tyler Boebert faces 22 charges in total: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses. He appeared in court last week to confirm his legal representation, which he still has not retained.

Tyler Boebert told the judge on May 9 that he has not yet secured a private attorney for himself, nor filed to apply for a public defender. He said, via Newsweek: "We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," adding later, "It seems like I do have options. But I'm still waiting to get the 100 percent."

Tyler Boebert's family, including his mother, were not present in court. Instead, Lauren Boebert has been sited attending Trump's hush-money trial in Manhattan. The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to deals with his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who Trump is accused of paying to cover up his affair with adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

