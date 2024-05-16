Scroll To Top
Crime

Lauren Boebert didn't show up at her teen son's trial — but she's attending Donald Trump's

Lauren Boebert No Show for Son Tyler Showed for Trump
Rifle Police Department; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Shutterstock

Tyler Boebert, 19, appeared in court last week without his mother or a lawyer.

Lauren Boebert isn't attending her teenage son's trials — but the conservative did travel all the way to New York just to attend former president Donald Trump's trial.

Tyler Boebert, 19, was arrested in February “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property," the Rifle Police Department said in a statement. Rifle is located in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which his mother currently represents.

Tyler Boebert faces 22 charges in total: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses. He appeared in court last week to confirm his legal representation, which he still has not retained.

Tyler Boebert told the judge on May 9 that he has not yet secured a private attorney for himself, nor filed to apply for a public defender. He said, via Newsweek: "We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," adding later, "It seems like I do have options. But I'm still waiting to get the 100 percent."

Tyler Boebert's family, including his mother, were not present in court. Instead, Lauren Boebert has been sited attending Trump's hush-money trial in Manhattan. The former president faces 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to deals with his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who Trump is accused of paying to cover up his affair with adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

Boebert even posted in support of Trump on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: “They may have gagged President Trump. They didn’t gag me. They didn’t gag the rest of us.”

Meanwhile, in a previous statement to Newsweek, Boebert said her son "has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track."

Crowds at the courthouse heckled the conservative as she attempted to speak outside, repeatedly chanting "Beetlejuice" at her in reference to when Boebert was removed from a theater in Denver last year for disruptive behavior, including vaping and groping her date in public during a family-friendly performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeColoradoLawYahoo FeedNew YorkPoliticiansDonald TrumpPolitics
beetlejuicecoloradoconservativecourt appearancedenverdonald trumpfelony chargeslauren boebertlegal representationmanhattanmichael cohenmisdemeanorsnew yorkproerty damagestormy danielsthefttrespasstrialtyler boebertpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio