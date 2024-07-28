Hi all,
🚨 Conservative Project 2025's co-author Mike Howell is accused of hypocrisy after a photo of him with a friend in drag emerged. Howell has made a number of anti-LGBTQ+ comments and targeted some of those remarks at drag. In an email to The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins, Howell said he was just taking part in "the spirit of mischief" of Halloween. It should be noted that the anti-drag bans that Republicans seek don't differentiate between a frat party and a drag show.
🌈 More than 20,000 LGBTQ+ advocates, HBCU students, and allies gathered virtually Thursday night for a fundraiser backing Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. The event saw $300,000 dollars raised for the campaign. Over 1,500 people signed up to volunteer.
🙃 Kim Davis is being, well, Kim Davis again. Now, she’s trying to set up a Supreme Court case to overturn marriage equality. Davis, as clerk of Rowan County, Ky., shut down all marriage license operations at her office shortly after the high court’s marriage equality ruling in 2015 rather than issue licenses to same-sex couples. Davis has appealed an order to pay one couple hundreds of thousands of dollars and called for the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges, the marriage equality ruling, in a brief filed last week. Let's see what happens with this high court. 🫠
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Wednesday, you'll get a hint. Today, you'll get the answer.
This week’s question is: What piece of legislation did President Joe Biden sign into law that protected marriage equality on the federal level?
This week's answer is: The Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act assures that the federal government recognizes same-sex and interracial marriages and that all states recognize those performed in other states. It forbids anyone acting under a state law to discriminate based on the gender or race of a married couple. It repeals the Defense of Marriage Act, which has been unenforceable since the Supreme Court rulings in Windsor v. U.S. (2013) and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) but remains on the books. DOMA, passed by Congress in 1996, banned federal recognition of same-sex marriages and allowed states to deny recognition to those performed in other states.
