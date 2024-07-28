Hi all,

🚨 Conservative Project 2025's co-author Mike Howell is accused of hypocrisy after a photo of him with a friend in drag emerged. Howell has made a number of anti-LGBTQ+ comments and targeted some of those remarks at drag. In an email to The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins, Howell said he was just taking part in "the spirit of mischief" of Halloween. It should be noted that the anti-drag bans that Republicans seek don't differentiate between a frat party and a drag show.

🌈 More than 20,000 LGBTQ+ advocates, HBCU students, and allies gathered virtually Thursday night for a fundraiser backing Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. The event saw $300,000 dollars raised for the campaign. Over 1,500 people signed up to volunteer.

🙃 Kim Davis is being, well, Kim Davis again. Now, she’s trying to set up a Supreme Court case to overturn marriage equality. Davis, as clerk of Rowan County, Ky., shut down all marriage license operations at her office shortly after the high court’s marriage equality ruling in 2015 rather than issue licenses to same-sex couples. Davis has appealed an order to pay one couple hundreds of thousands of dollars and called for the overturning of Obergefell v. Hodges, the marriage equality ruling, in a brief filed last week. Let's see what happens with this high court. 🫠

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





Project 2025 co-author Mike Howell accused of hypocrisy after photo emerges with friend in drag (exclusive) Courtesy The Heritage Foundation; yelp.com user Fern M., Atlanta GA

Kim Davis is trying to get marriage equality overturned by the Supreme Court SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Land of Women's Eva Longoria, Victoria Bazúa on portraying a trans teen's loving family content. Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura in Land of Women

Glenn Youngkin appoints ‘failed Moms for Liberty candidate’ to Virginia Board of Education Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Meg Bryce For School Board; Chip Somode/Getty Images

Beloved Virginia gay couple dies in plane crash heading home from New York Travis Potter/Shutterstock

58 celebratory images from Provincetown Bear Week 2024 by photographer Ron Amato Ron Amato

Survey finds support for Biden's withdrawal but uncertainty on Harris's chances of winning Adam Schultz/The White House