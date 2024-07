Vivian Wilson isn't going to let her father tell her story for her.

The 20-year-old languages student has largely preferred to stay out of the public eye, despite her biological father being one of the richest men in the world. Still, she wasn't going to stay silent while Elon Musk fallaciously attacked her identity.

Wilson is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Wilson, a transgender woman, recently told NBC that she began transitioning around age 16, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Musk was not supportive of. Musk did eventually give his consent for her to begin puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, after carefully going over the forms with Wilson present.

Musk had recently claimed in an interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson for conservative platform the Daily Wire he “was essentially tricked into signing documents" before he "had really any understanding of what was going on." He said that doctors told him Wilson "might commit suicide" if she was prevented from receiving care, then claimed that the life-saving treatment "killed" his daughter while repeatedly misgendering her.

Wilson debunked more claims of Musk's about her childhood on social media, among them several homophobic stereotypes, including that she was a fan of musical theatre and picked out clothes for Musk to wear. Musk also claimed that Wilson was "born slightly autistic."

Musk previously claimed that the rift between him and Wilson was caused by her “radical Marxism.” Wilson also clarified that she is not a Marxist, though she does oppose wealth inequality.



Wilson has described Musk' as "very quick to anger," as well as "uncaring and narcissistic." She said he would often berate her for acting femininely, claiming that "he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high" and that "he was there maybe 10 percent of the time."

"So now that I’ve gained some traction reading Adrian Dittman to filth, I want to make one thing absolutely clear," she recently wrote online, referencing Musk's alleged burner account. "I disowned him, not the other way around."