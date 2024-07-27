Beloved Virginia gay couple dies in plane crash heading home from New York

A profound sense of loss has gripped a community in Virginia after the tragic death of a gay couple on their way home from New York’s Long Island to King George, southeast of Washington, D.C., earlier this week.

Christopher Kucera, 46, and Zachary Hatcher, 43, died in a plane crash, leaving a void among the local LGBTQ + community and those who knew them. The couple, known for their charisma, generosity, and community involvement, died Monday evening when their single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 made a hard, uncontrolled landing shortly after takeoff from Long Island MacArthur Airport, the Associated Press reports .

“Chris died doing what he loved most and with the man he loved most. We are grateful for that,” Mike Kucera said of his brother and brother-in-law, the Fredericksburg Free Press reports . “Considering the loss of power so soon after takeoff, Chris is a hero for avoiding casualties on the ground.”

The aircraft, piloted by Kucera, attempted to return to the runway shortly after takeoff around 6:15 p.m. EDT but failed to land safely, according to Suffolk County police, according to the AP. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Hatcher was set to begin his tenure as chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region, a nonprofit organization managing and distributing charitable giving in the area, on August 5. He had a distinguished career that spanned several prominent positions. He served as the senior director of development for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and held roles at the University of Mary Washington and Fredericksburg Area Health and Support Services.

“The Community Foundation mourns the loss of our incoming CEO, Zach Hatcher, and his partner, Chris Kucera,” said Quincy Crecelius Click, director of communications for the Community Foundation, in a press release . “Zach was poised to take the reins next month, bringing his proven abilities and dedication to our mission. This comes as a shock to us and many within our community.”

Known for their fondness for home renovations, the paper reports that they had recently restored a historic farmhouse in King George County and planned to work on a home in nearby Fredericksburg. Their ability to unite people was a hallmark of their social gatherings, often described as spontaneous yet perfectly executed.

Kucera, an accomplished air and space engineer, was an experienced pilot. His passion for flying was evident from a young age, having earned his pilot’s license before he turned 17, Mike Kucera told the Fredericksburg Free Press.