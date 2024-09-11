About last night...

🚨 Well, last night was very different from the last presidential debate — sorry for resurfacing some trauma. Vice President Kamala Harris came away from the debate with most pundits agreeing she outperformed former President Donald Trump. “I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people,” Harris said, while also noting that viewers are going "to hear a bunch of lies" from Trump.

The debate though didn't see any discussion on LGBTQ+ rights or topics except Trump trying to be transphobic at one point but he even failed at that. Remember, the ACLU is tracking 530 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in state legislatures across the country. 🌈

🗳️ In other news, Sarah McBride is on her way to becoming the first transgender woman in Congress. She won her primary on Tuesday. McBride now faces a Republican opponent in November.

🍗 Also, have you ever wondered if Chick-fil-A is still homophobic? We took a look. 🍗

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





