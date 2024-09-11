Sarah McBride moves one step closer to becoming the first out trans lawmaker in Congress

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride is likely to make history yet again this November. The lawmaker first made U.S. political history by becoming the first out transgender state senator in 2020. Now, she's heavily favored to win the state's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Associated Press projected McBride will win her primary with the majority of the vote counted. She received 80 percent of the vote, according to the news wire. She beat out Earl Cooper and Elias Weir for the primary win.

"With a heart full of hope - and because of tens of thousands of Delawareans who turned out to the polls - tonight I’m proud to become the Democratic nominee for Delaware’s sole seat in the United States House of Representatives. Thank you, Delaware!" the lawmaker posted on Instagram.

She'll face John Whalen III, a retired police officer and former business owner, in the general election.

At a victory celebration on Tuesday night in New Castle, McBride pushed for more joy in politics while condemning former President Donald Trump, MAGA, and Project 2025.

"Alongside the immense amount of gratitude I feel tonight, I also feel the deep responsibility that comes with being your nominee for this seat," McBride said NBC News reports. "While tonight we celebrate our victory in the primary, we all know that our work is far from over, and we know what is at stake in this election. We know what is on the line with the MAGA extremists who are on our ballot here in November in Delaware. We know what happens if Donald Trump wins and Republicans get the full control of Congress. They will not hesitate one second to pass their Project 2025 agenda.

"Our rights and our freedoms, our dignity and our democracy are on the line in this election, but so, too, is the promise of tomorrow, because we aren’t just here because of what’s at risk," McBride continued "We are also here because of what is possible. ... Y’all, hope and joy are making a comeback in America."

A former Human Rights Campaign national press secretary, McBride was the first out transgender person to address a major party’s national convention (the Democratic convention in 2016) and the first one reelected as a state senator (in 2022). She interned at the White House when Barack Obama was president, and she was a staffer for former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and the late state Attorney General Beau Biden, son of President Joe Biden. She worked for the Center for American Progress before joining HRC.

The Delaware U.S. House seat is being vacated by Lisa Blunt Rochester, who’s running for Senate to succeed Tom Carper, who is retiring. Both are Democrats.

After her win this week, Annise Parker, president & CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, said in a statement, "Voters across the country are sick and tired of the divisive politics of the past – that’s why we’re seeing an increase in diverse, young candidates like Sarah McBride clearing their primaries. Nobody is more qualified than Sarah to represent the values of Delaware in Congress. I look forward to celebrating Sarah’s election victory in November and seeing her get to work for her constituents in Washington.”

Equality PAC also released a statement celebrating McBride's win.

“Our mission at Equality PAC is to make sure that every part of the LGBTQ community has a seat at the table at the highest levels of our government,” said Equality PAC Co-Chairs U.S. Reps. Mark Takano of California and Ritchie Torres of New York. “We are proud to stand alongside Sarah as we celebrate this victory tonight. We are excited to continue supporting her campaign for Congress as we work together to finally shatter that lavender ceiling.”