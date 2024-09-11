Rachel Maddow surprised Tim Walz with Taylor Swift’s endorsement & his reaction was priceless

In a post-debate appearance with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC Tuesday night, Democratic vice presidential nominee, Gov. Tim Walz, praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s commanding performance during a high-stakes debate against former President Donald Trump and seemed shocked that Taylor Swift came out with an endorsement.

The Minnesota governor, speaking from a watch party in Mesa, Ariz ., called the night a significant moment for the Harris-Walz ticket, emphasizing Harris’s ability to connect with Americans and highlight her policy proposals with clarity and grace.



“You saw Kamala Harris conduct herself with dignity,” Walz told Maddow. “She laid out a clear vision forward, one that’s an opportunity economy—making sure people can afford homes, ensuring prescription drugs are not too expensive, and tackling real problems.”

Walz said that Harris’s message of hope and progress stood in stark contrast to Trump’s rhetoric, whom he described as “a nearly 80-year-old angry narcissist” unable to present meaningful policy solutions. Walz said Harris was focused on Americans and their needs, while Trump veered off into “dangerous tangents.”

“She talks about [the American people],” Walz said. “He talks about himself.” Walz added that Harris embodied the politics of “joy and possibilities,” positioning her as a forward-thinking and empathetic leader, in contrast to what he described as Trump’s increasingly dark worldview.

During the interview, Walz was caught off guard when Maddow shared breaking news about a high-profile endorsement from pop superstar Taylor Swift. After the debate, the singer-songwriter posted a public statement on social media endorsing Harris and Walz in the 2024 election, along with a photo of her cat.

In her post, Swift highlighted the importance of thoroughly researching the candidates and being transparent about one’s voting plans. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” Swift wrote. She praised Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and expressed confidence in Walz’s longstanding support for LGBTQ+ people and reproductive freedom.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate, Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” Swift wrote. She also emphasized the importance of voting early and urged her fans—especially first-time voters—to make their voices heard.

Swift ended her statement to her 284 million Instagram followers with a call to action. “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she said, referencing recent concerns about AI-generated false Trump endorsements attributed to her online.

Walz, beaming with pride as he smiled, responded to Swift’s endorsement with deep appreciation, both as a fellow cat owner and a political figure who values inclusive leadership. “That was eloquent, and it was clear,” Walz said. “That’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up.” He also pointed to the growing number of Americans from all political backgrounds—such as Mesa’s Republican mayor, John Giles—who are standing against Trump’s divisive politics.

“Swifties, KamalaHarris.com, get on over there,” Walz said, seizing the moment to encourage Swift’s massive fanbase to engage in the campaign.

Maddow noted that Harris was praised across the political spectrum for her debate performance, with MSNBC panelists such as anchor Joy Reid calling it a “destruction” of Trump. Some commentators even compared it to the best presidential debate performances in history.

When asked if Harris should debate Trump again, Walz said he would encourage her to do so, confident that her ability to address substantive issues like health care, child tax credits, and foreign policy would continue to resonate with voters.

“Kamala Harris brought out this incredible change in our politics to be joyful, hopeful,” Walz said, adding that despite the uplifting tone, Harris’s strength as a leader was evident. “Don’t mistake her kindness for weakness because she called [Trump] out… She put a bully in his place all night, and right before our eyes, Donald Trump got angrier and smaller and more irrelevant.”

Looking ahead, Walz is gearing up for his own debate with Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance from New York City in October. Despite acknowledging Vance’s credentials as a Yale Law graduate, Walz, a former public school teacher, said he’s ready to tackle the issues head-on, offering practical solutions and continuing to campaign on truth and optimism.

“I fully expect that Sen. Vance will come well-prepared, but the American public is on the side of truth,” Walz said. “We need to keep pressure on for 56 days and win this thing.”

Walz ended the interview by rallying voters to stay engaged and motivated as the campaign enters its final stretch. “This thing is going to be a margin-of-error race,” Walz warned. “Get registered early, get engaged.”

Watch Rachel Maddow and Gov. Tim Walz’s interview below.