Election

Kamala Harris's allies rip into Donald Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ disinformation

John Tully/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Aquarium of the Pacific

“These guys are rewriting quite literally history books. They’re going after and attacking vulnerable communities. It’s a sign of desperation," California Gov. Gavin Newsom told The Advocate before the debate.

Ahead of the highly anticipated vice presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Harris’ political allies, including California U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler, California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, spoke with The Advocate to share their thoughts on the debate and Trump’s ongoing spread of misinformation. They highlighted how Harris would combat Trump’s falsehoods, particularly his misleading and harmful rhetoric around gender-affirming care and his continued attacks on marginalized communities.

One of the most inflammatory claims Trump made in the days leading up to the debate was his lie that children undergo gender-affirming surgeries at school without their parents’ consent. Newsom denounced this claim, framing it as part of Trump’s divisive culture war strategy.

“It is what these guys do. It’s part of their cultural war. They’re rewriting history, censoring historical facts,” Newsom told The Advocate. “These guys are rewriting quite literally history books. They’re going after and attacking vulnerable communities. It’s a sign of desperation. Sad.”

Newsom emphasized the harmful impact of such rhetoric on vulnerable groups, especially transgender people who already face significant challenges. “The most vulnerable community in our country—people that are struggling with their sexual identity—and to mean people like this, to weaponize an issue like that… says a lot about this campaign,” he added.

Butler echoed Newsom’s concerns, calling Trump’s remarks “nonsense” and asserting that Harris would bring the focus back to real issues during the debate. “We have to expect from the vice president a firm truth-teller,” the out senator said. “She’s going to be talking about the people’s business… and they’re going to continue the nonsense.”

For Butler, this debate was a chance for Harris to contrast her clear vision for the country with Trump’s tactics of division. “What is it that [families] are paying on prescription drugs? How are we actually protecting families all across this country? How are we going to be restoring voting rights?” Butler asked.

Similarly, Garcia, who is gay, criticized Trump for his relentless attacks on the LGBTQ+ community andtransgender families, calling his statements “insane” and pointing out that Trump fails to address critical issues, such as gun violence in schools. “The fact that he’s unwilling to actually keep kids safe is concerning,” Garcia told The Advocate.

Garcia stressed that Harris had to combat Trump’s falsehoods and introduce herself to voters who may not be as familiar with her. “There’s a lot of folks that have made up their minds or don’t know her. She’s got to make the case against Donald Trump, and she’s going to push back harder.”

Former Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill also commented on Trump’s escalating lies, particularly on gender-affirming care. “He lies like other people brush their teeth,” McCaskill said, noting that his behavior has become more extreme as Harris gains ground in the campaign. “It’s really gotten on his nerves that he has shrunk, and she has gotten a lot bigger.”

McCaskill said Harris’s inclusive vision’s importance, contrasting it with Trump’s doom-laden rhetoric.

“Kamala Harris feels obligated to explain her priorities to America. Trump, on the other hand, is campaigning by saying, ‘America is dead, America is dying, America sucks.’ That’s not a winning campaign message,” she said.

Harris’ surrogates made it clear that the vice president was ready to stand up against Trump’s misinformation and present a hopeful, inclusive vision for the future of America.

“She’s going to meet a bully on the debate stage the same way she met bullies on the playground,” Butler said. “She’s going to stand up for those who are being marginalized.”

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
