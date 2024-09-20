Hi there,
🫠 Oh, Mark Robinson. The North Carolina gubernatorial hopeful has said some disturbing and threatening things. On Thursday, a CNN report revealed he referred to himself as a "Black Nazi" and said he liked watching trans adult entertainment even though he's said bigoted, transphobic things in the past. He's known for saying outrageous things. In fact, we have a list here of some of those comments.
🏛️ President Joe Biden made history this week after a 12th queer judge was confirmed by the Senate. Mary Kay Costello, a military veteran and former assistant U.S. attorney, was confirmed as a federal judge on Tuesday. By a 52-41 vote, Costello was confirmed by the full Senate as a district court judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. With her confirmation, Biden surpassed former President Barack Obama’s total of 11 confirmed out judges. 🏛️
🚨 The Wyoming Board of Parole has denied a commutation petition filed by Russell Henderson, one of the two men convicted for the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a case that became a global symbol of anti-LGBTQ+ violence. After serving 25 years behind bars for the heinous crime, Henderson, 47, had sought a reduction of his sentence through the state’s commutation process. After a hearing, the board decided not to forward the petition to Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon for consideration.
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate
Robert MacMillan/Shutterstock
Courtesy Evan Bachner
MICHELE MORROW FOR NORTH CAROLINA SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION CAMPAIGN via facebook; Mo Green for NC via facebook
Steve Liss/Getty Images
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock
Look, a hint!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week’s question is: Who is the first out transgender state senator?
This week's hint is: This person was not the first out transgender state lawmaker.
✨ Reply with your answer and you might be featured in an upcoming newsletter. ✨
Introducing 'Health PLUS Wellness': The Latinx Issue!
Our print magazine is expanding to help ensure people from all communities can be happy, healthy, and well.