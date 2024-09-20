Hi there,

🫠 Oh, Mark Robinson. The North Carolina gubernatorial hopeful has said some disturbing and threatening things. On Thursday, a CNN report revealed he referred to himself as a "Black Nazi" and said he liked watching trans adult entertainment even though he's said bigoted, transphobic things in the past. He's known for saying outrageous things. In fact, we have a list here of some of those comments.

🏛️ President Joe Biden made history this week after a 12th queer judge was confirmed by the Senate. Mary Kay Costello, a military veteran and former assistant U.S. attorney, was confirmed as a federal judge on Tuesday. By a 52-41 vote, Costello was confirmed by the full Senate as a district court judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. With her confirmation, Biden surpassed former President Barack Obama’s total of 11 confirmed out judges. 🏛️

🚨 The Wyoming Board of Parole has denied a commutation petition filed by Russell Henderson, one of the two men convicted for the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a case that became a global symbol of anti-LGBTQ+ violence. After serving 25 years behind bars for the heinous crime, Henderson, 47, had sought a reduction of his sentence through the state’s commutation process. After a hearing, the board decided not to forward the petition to Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon for consideration.

Meet Evan Bachner, who at 67 will participate in his 18th AIDS bike ride from Boston to New York Courtesy Evan Bachner

Look, a hint! Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Today, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer. This week’s question is: Who is the first out transgender state senator? This week's hint is: This person was not the first out transgender state lawmaker. ✨ Reply with your answer and you might be featured in an upcoming newsletter. ✨