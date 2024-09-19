Anti-trans Mark Robinson called himself a 'Black Nazi,' admitted to liking trans porn: report

Despite his storied history of anti-transgender comments, Republican candidate for North Carolina governor Mark Robinson previously admitted to liking transgender porn. He also seemed to have called himself a "black Nazi."

What did Robinson reportedly say?

The contentious conservative expressed support for reinstating slavery and referred to himself as a "black NAZI!" in message boards on the adult website "Nude Africa," according to a new report from CNN. Robinson referred to himself as a "perv" and graphically described becoming aroused by the memory of “peeping” on women in public gym showers as a teenager.



“I like watching [transgender slur] on girl porn! That’s fucking hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in!” Robinson wrote in one comment verified by the outlet. “And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

CNN did not reveal many of the exact comments due to their graphic nature, but noted that Robinson listed his full name on his profile, as well as an email address he has used on several websites across multiple decades.

Is Mark Robinson going to drop out of the governor's race?

Robinson posted a video to his Twitter/X account shortly before the news broke, in which he did not get into the specifics of the report, but called it "tabloid trash" and blamed his Democratic opposition Josh Stein for leaking the information, though Robinson did not provide any evidence for his claims. He also compared the information to a "high tech lynching," referencing a quote from controversial conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas when he was accused of sexual harassment.

Leading up to the news breaking, media reports indicated that Robinson had been pushed to quit the governor's race over the information. Robinson refused to drop out in his video, stating he will be "staying in this race."

"The news media is at it again. My opponent is at it again. You have all seen the half truths and outright lies of Josh Stein on these ads over and over again, and now a story leaked by him to CNN is appearing now," Robinson said. "Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story — those are not the words of Mark Robinson. You know my words, you know my character."

What else has Robinson said?

Those familiar with Robinson do indeed know his character — the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina has repeatedly made headlines for his contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, as well as anti-Semitic comments including Holocaust denial and promoting reading Adolf Hitler.

Robinson has, among many other examples, said that transgender people should "find a corner outside somewhere" to defecate instead of a bathroom, referred to LGBTQ+ people as "maggots" and "flies," as well as repeatedly referred to gay people as "British cigarettes" in place of a slur. He also believes the "wickedness" of marriage equality will lead to pedophilia as the "next human right."

Robinson has claimed that once a woman is pregnant “it’s not her body anymore," and has called for bans on reproductive health care, including a ban on abortion for "any reason," despite admitting he took his wife to get one early in their relationship. He recently called for conservatives to kill their opposition by proclaiming "some folks need killing."

Robinson has admitted to making many of the degrading comments on his Facebook ad refused to rescind or apologize for them. Stein, the Democratic candidate for North Carolina governor, is currently leading in polls by a large margin.

