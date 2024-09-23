Hi there,
🚨 Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is once again at the center of a scandal following newly unsealed civil court documents that allege he attended a drug-fueled party in 2017 involving a 17-year-old girl. According to legal filings, multiple eyewitnesses corroborated the details, which reportedly placed Gaetz at the party hosted by his close ally, lobbyist Chris Dorworth. He's faced similar allegations before.
📣 Pete Buttigieg had the joy of pretending to be Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance during debate practice with Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. Walz and Vance will face each other in a televised debate on October 1 on CBS.
✨ The ACLU is focusing on queer joy in a new campaign showing transgender people living their lives to the fullest — and they are thriving. While most of the discourse around transgender people and their rights can often highlight the discrimination they face, the ACLU is looking to feature their happiness in their trans identities. Check out a preview of the campaign here. ✨
Onward and upward,
Alex Cooper
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for PFLAG National
Courtesy ACLU
Janson George/Shutterstock
5216168757/Shutterstock; Phil Mistry/Shutterstock
Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock
Shutterstock Creative
Alexa Wilkinson for Gender Liberation Movement
Look, the answer!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Tuesday, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And today, you'll get the answer.
This week’s question is: Who is the first out transgender state senator?
This week's answer is: Sarah McBride. The lawmaker, who is poised to become the first out transgender lawmaker in Congress, became a state senator in Delaware in 2021 after winning her election in 2020.
🎉 Congrats to Warren, Jim, and Desiree for sending in their correct answers. 🎉