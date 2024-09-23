Hi there,

🚨 Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is once again at the center of a scandal following newly unsealed civil court documents that allege he attended a drug-fueled party in 2017 involving a 17-year-old girl. According to legal filings, multiple eyewitnesses corroborated the details, which reportedly placed Gaetz at the party hosted by his close ally, lobbyist Chris Dorworth. He's faced similar allegations before.

📣 Pete Buttigieg had the joy of pretending to be Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance during debate practice with Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. Walz and Vance will face each other in a televised debate on October 1 on CBS.

✨ The ACLU is focusing on queer joy in a new campaign showing transgender people living their lives to the fullest — and they are thriving. While most of the discourse around transgender people and their rights can often highlight the discrimination they face, the ACLU is looking to feature their happiness in their trans identities. Check out a preview of the campaign here. ✨

Randi Weingarten calls Donald Trump 'connoisseur of chaos and fear' at PFLAG event (exclusive) Paul Morigi/Getty Images for PFLAG National

50 images from the Gender Liberation March that say 'F you' to Project 2025 Alexa Wilkinson for Gender Liberation Movement