Scroll To Top
Election

Pete Buttigieg plays ‘weird’ JD Vance to help Tim Walz prepare for VP debate

Pete Buttigieg JD Vance
5216168757/Shutterstock; Phil Mistry/Shutterstock

The gay politician, who is considered one of the Democratic Party’s best communicators, is playing Donald Trump’s far-right running mate.

Cwnewser

As DemocraticMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz prepares to step onto the national stage for his vice-presidential debate againstRepublicanOhio Sen. JD Vance on October 1, he’s bringing in one of the Democratic Party’s most skilled communicators to assist in his preparation: out gay U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the Washington Post reports.

Known for his quick wit and articulateness, Buttigieg has been tapped in his personal capacity to play Vance in mock debate sessions, a crucial move as Walz gets ready to take on Vance, whom the governor famously dubbed “weird.”

Walz’s use of the term “weird” to describe Vance and former President Donald Trump has gained significant traction since he coined the attack earlier this summer. What started as a comment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe about the state of political discourse—“These guys are just weird”—quickly turned into a defining buzzword of the Harris-Walz campaign. The phrase has since been adopted by Democrats nationwide and used in campaign messaging against the Trump-Vance ticket. According to The Post, Buttigieg is playing a central role in Walz’s preparation, working with him to anticipate Vance’s rhetoric and prepare counterarguments.

The vice-presidential debate, scheduled for October 1 at 9 p.m. ET in New York City and broadcast live on CBS, will be a pivotal moment in the campaign. With only one presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump on the calendar, the event has taken on added significance. Harris was widely viewed as the victor in their September 10 face-off in Philadelphia, leaving Walz to maintain that momentum.

Related: Pete Buttigieg explains Donald Trump and JD Vance’s racist, false pet-eating claims

Buttigieg has become a regular presence on conservative networks such as Fox News, where he skillfully dismantles right-wing misinformation. His ability to remain composed while countering disinformation has earned him a reputation as one of the party’s best communicators, making him the ideal choice to help Walz prepare for what could be a volatile debate with Vance.

Buttigieg’s role in helping Walz prepare is no surprise, considering his previous experience standing in for Republicans during debate practice. In 2020, Buttigieg played then-Vice President Mike Pence during Harris’s preparations. Now, he inhabits his role as Vance, a candidate whose rhetoric has frequently veered to the extreme. According to The Washington Post, the two have yet to hold an entire 90-minute mock debate but are expected to do so in the coming days.

Vance has attracted controversy for his far-right positions, including his baseless claims linking Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, to pet abductions and the spread of HIV. Walz, by contrast, has sought to brand himself as a practical Midwestern leader who can connect with working-class voters. His attack on Vance as “weird” has resonated with Democrats, positioning Walz as a plainspoken alternative to the far-right rhetoric of the Trump-Vance ticket.

“This debate will serve as another clear opportunity for Governor Walz to present Vice President Harris’ winning vision of a New Way Forward,” Emily Soong, a spokeswoman for the Harris-Walz campaign, told The Post in a statement.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo FeedMinnesotaPoliticiansPete Buttigieg
2024 electioncbs newsdebate preparationdemocratic partyfox newsjd vancekamala harrismisinformationpete buttigiegtim walzvice-presidential debate
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio