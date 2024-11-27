Hello,

🫠 South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace's hypocrisy is showing. Again. The Republican lawmaker targeted Delaware U.S. Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, a transgender woman, by proposing bathroom bans that would bar trans people from using the bathroom that fits their gender identity. Mace, however, once happily supported trans rights.

🚨In other Mace-related news, while she's arguing that only cisgender women should be allowed in women's bathrooms on the Capitol, one of her cis male aides drunkenly broke into a woman's home and climbed in her bed. Her bed! 🚨

🗳️ The LGBTQ+ Victory Institute has chosen three more 2024 inductees to its LGBTQ+ Political Hall of Fame. They are North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge John Arrowood, Virginia state Sen. Danica Roem, and Claudia López, the former mayor of Bogotá, Colombia.

They join Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in this year’s class, as voted by the LGBTQ+ Victory Action Board of Directors. Buttigieg, who has also been mayor of South Bend, Ind., and sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, was inducted in August during the Democratic National Convention. The new honorees will be inducted December 7 during the 2024 International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. 🗳️

