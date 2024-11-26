Scroll To Top
Business

Walmart rolls back DEI & Pride funding after direct pressure from far-right extremist

Walmart LGBTQIA pride parade contingent 2018
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

The nation's largest retailer is the latest company to cave to far-right pressure targeting diversity and equity programs.

True
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Walmart says it will no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, will make changes to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, and will monitor its marketplace to ensure “inappropriate sexual and/or transgender products” are not marketed to children, USA Today reports.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Walmart confirmed changes to its policies in a statement provided to the media, and conservative activist Robby Starbuck claimed responsibility for the changes in a post to social media.

“Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today. We can deliver on it because we are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America,” Walmart said in a statement. “We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone.”

Related: Major companies are ending DEI programs. Here's how an LGBTQ+ group is taking them to task

In addition to backing out of the HRC Consumer Equality Index, Walmart also will reportedly conduct a wide-ranging review of its products, internal policies, and funding of Pride events and causes to ensure children are not exposed to what Starbuck called “inappropriate sexualized content targeting kids.” Walmart will also reportedly end all DEI programs and policies, monitor suppliers for policies that unfairly benefit certain groups “based on diversity,” and no longer use the term LatinX in its communications.

walmart low price product displayTada Images via Shutterstock

Starbuck says he had been working on a lengthy investigation of the retailer’s policies, when he was contacted by Walmart.

“Walmart became aware of our investigation and reached out to me,” Starbuck says in a video post to social media, resulting in “frank conversations” with the nation’s largest employer.

In response to a request for comment from Walmart, the company sent the same statement as it sent others. The company did not respond to questions asking if Walmart had consulted with LGBTQ+ rights groups or other civil rights groups before its decisions about DEI and Pride funding were made.

Related: Companies dropping DEI will face consequences — 80% of LGBTQ+ adults support boycotts: report

After home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced it was canceling its DEI initiatives in August, Orlando Gonzales, HRC’s Senior Vice President of Programs, Research, and Training, pointed out for The Advocate that Starbuck was too “radical” for his party.

“Robby Starbuck is so radical the Tennessee Republican party kicked him off the ballot. Companies should not cower to a random guy with zero business experience, who is so extreme he has been abandoned by the Republican party,” Gonzales told The Advocate. “Hasty, shortsighted decisions contrary to safe and inclusive workplaces will create a snowball effect of negative long-term consequences for companies, cutting them off from top talent, turning off LGBTQ+ and other consumers, and impacting companies' bottom line.”

In recent months, major U.S. businesses have announced they were ending their DEI programs, including Ford Motor Company, Harley-Davidson, John Deere, Lowe’s, and Tractor Supply, among others.

Alex Cooper contributed reporting.

This article was updated with a response from Walmart.

From Your Site Articles
BusinessYahoo FeedNews
corporate equality indexdeidiversitydiversity equity inclusionequityharleydavidsonhuman rights campaigninclusionjohn deerelatinxlowespride eventsrobby starbuckwalmart
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

2024 presidental election buttons queer person laptop reading project2025 agenda47
Politics

If you think Project 2025 is scary, take a look at Donald Trump's Agenda 47

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio