Politics

Donald Trump is planning to kick transgender people out of the military: report

Unlike his previous ban that prohibited new members from signing up if they were transgender, Trump's proposed ban reportedly would medically discharge all current trans service members.

Donald Trump is planning to instate another transgender military ban once he re-enters office — one much more extreme than his first.

Unlike his previous ban that prohibited new members from signing up if they were transgender, Trump's proposed ban would medically discharge all current trans service members, deeming them unfit to serve, defense sources told The Times.

There are currently an estimated 15,000 trans service members who are active, according to the Williams Institute, some of whom have served for decades.

“These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people," one source familiar with Trump said. "Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions.”

Trump announced his first ban via Twitter in 2017, which later took effect in 2019. Trans people already serving were considered "grandfathered" in, and new enlistments of trans people were blocked. President Joe Biden signed an executive order lifting the ban immediately after entering office in 2021, with the White House stating at the time that "allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force."

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman, denied the claims, telling The Times that “these unnamed sources are speculating and have no idea what they are actually talking about. No decisions on this issue have been made. No policy should ever be deemed official unless it comes directly from President Trump or his authorized spokespeople.”

Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, also opposes not just trans people in combat roles, but women as well. He claims that the military is being degraded by "woke” policies, and has argued contrary to evidence that trans service members create “complications” within the ranks, including by being provided with medical care, which he called “trans lunacy.”

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement that “banning thousands of qualified transgender service members – who meet every qualification to serve and have been serving without incident positively contributing to the nation’s defense for nearly a decade – would make our country less safe and is nothing more than transphobia masquerading as policy."

"The United States military, tasked with defending our country and protecting all Americans, should be built on readiness and qualifications, not bias, hate and discrimination," she said. "Transgender service members are patriots who have proven their commitment, skill and dedication to protecting this country. But Donald Trump is making clear that his administration will go all in on hatred and division at the expense of our military’s readiness, our standing as a leader on the world stage, and the dignity of those who have made the courageous decision to serve their country. "

"Transgender people exist and belong and in every part of our society, and we stand with these service members and will take swift action to push back against this dangerous and discriminatory ban," Robinson continued. "Any person who meets the qualifications should be able to serve."

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
