It's been a day, and it's already been a lot, right? I promise you that no matter the executive orders signed, the anti-LGBTQ+ laws that are passed, or the discriminatory rhetoric that's spoken, The Advocate is going to be here holding the Trump administration accountable.

🚨 Today, our latest cover story dropped. The article highlights someone who is already the target of Republican attacks: history-making trans woman U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride. The Democratic lawmaker is the first transgender person to be voted into a chamber of Congress. Now, she's ready to represent her state and represent proudly. 🚨

