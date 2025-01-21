Scroll To Top
Politics

Supreme Court will rule on allowing parents to ban students from LGBTQ+ lessons

MCPS parents protest LGBTQIA reading material supreme court building
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Sergii Figurnyi/shutterstock

TK caption

(1) Montgomery County parents stage 'Family rights & Religious freedom' demonstration - MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - JULY 20: A group of Montgomery County parents gather outside MCPS Board of Education to protest a policy that doesnât allow students to opt-out of lessons on gender and LGBTQ+ issues during the school board meeting in Maryland, United States on July 20, 2023.

(2) Supreme Court of the United States in Washington DC in a sunny day, USA

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could allow guardians to prohibit students from hearing lessons or using books involving LGBTQ+ identities.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that could allow guardians to prohibit students from hearing lessons or using books involving LGBTQ+ identities.

The court voted Friday to hear Mahmoud v. Taylor, a case brought by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty on behalf of several Maryland parents who claimed that their First Amendment rights were somehow violated when Montgomery County Public Schools expanded its collections of books in school classrooms and libraries.

While senior counsel at Becket, Eric Baxter, accused the district of “cramming down controversial gender ideology on three-year-olds," MCPS maintained in its recent opposition filing that "like all other books in the language-arts curriculum, these storybooks impart critical reading skills through engaging, age-appropriate stories."

The district wrote that "reading materials have not always reflected the diversity of the community MCPS serves," so it "worked to change that by incorporating new books to better represent MCPS students and families" starting in the 2022-2023 school year. The books added include "characters, families, and historical figures from a range of cultural, racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds."

MCPS also "approved a handful of storybooks featuring lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer characters for use in the language-arts curriculum," emphasizing that the books are available "alongside the many books already in the curriculum that feature heterosexual characters in traditional gender roles."

The district said that "the storybooks are not used in any lessons related to gender and sexuality." The books are instead used for "individual reading, classroom read-alouds, and other educational activities designed to foster and enhance literacy skills."

The district originally allowed parents to remove students from lessons, but reversed the decision in 2023 after a “growing number of opt out requests." It has since created a "careful, public, participatory selection process" for its material, which it said already "welcomes and incorporates parent feedback," and was followed to introduce the books.

“Every court of appeals that has considered the question has held that mere exposure to controversial issues in a public-school curriculum does not burden the free religious exercise of parents or students,” the district wrote. “Parents who choose to send their children to public school are not deprived of their right to freely exercise their religion simply because their children are exposed to curricular materials the parents find offensive.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYouthLawYahoo FeedNewsEducation
becket fund for religious libertybook bansbookscurriculumeducationeric baxterfirst amendmentfreedom of informationfreedom of religionmahmoud v taylormarylandmontgomery countymontgomery county public schoolsopt outparents rightspublic schoolsscotussupreme courtsupreme court caseu.s. supreme courtpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio