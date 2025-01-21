Scroll To Top
Crime

Donald Trump commutes sentence of trans woman convicted for role in January 6 insurrection

Jessica Watkins JANUARY 6 MAGA Capitol riot
Montgomery County Jail; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(1) mugshot of Jessica Watkins

(2) UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes.

Jessica Watkins had been sentenced to more than 8 years for her involvement in the violent Capitol attack.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

On his first day back in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping proclamation commuting the sentences of more than 1,500 people convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Among those granted clemency was Jessica Watkins, a transgender woman and former member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, who had been serving more than 8 years in prison.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The proclamation, released by the White House Monday evening, declared Trump’s intent to “end a grave national injustice” and foster “national reconciliation.” The action commuted the sentences of 13 individuals, including prominent members of the Proud Boys and those who violently attacked and injured Capitol Police officers, and granted unconditional pardons to all others convicted of crimes related to the January 6 insurrection.

Related: Transgender Jan. 6 Rioter Is Now in a Women’s Prison. Did Far-Right Republicans Help?

Watkins, 42, a military veteran from Ohio, was convicted in 2023 of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder. Prosecutors highlighted Watkins’ leadership role within the Oath Keepers, accusing her of coordinating efforts to breach the Capitol and disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisonsinmate locator, Watkins was released from the Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee on Monday. Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, was also released from prison after Trump’s order.

Related: Transgender Insurrectionist Found Guilty, Faces 50+ Years in Prison

Trump and his followers have long referred to those convicted for their actions that day as “J6 hostages,” framing them as political prisoners rather than insurrectionists. Among those pardoned was Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, who had been sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, the longest sentence handed down in connection with the attack. Tarrio’s white supremacist street gang played a central role in planning and carrying out the violence at the Capitol.

The clemency order also directed the immediate release of all people currently incarcerated for January 6-related crimes and instructed the Department of Justice to drop all pending charges.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts and civil rights advocates who argue that Trump’s sweeping clemency undermines accountability for one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeLawYahoo FeedTransgenderRepublican PartyDonald Trump
capitol insurrectiondonald trumpjanuary 6jessica watkinsohiotransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio