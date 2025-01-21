Donald Trump commutes sentence of trans woman convicted for role in January 6 insurrection

On his first day back in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping proclamation commuting the sentences of more than 1,500 people convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Among those granted clemency was Jessica Watkins, a transgender woman and former member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, who had been serving more than 8 years in prison.

The proclamation, released by the White House Monday evening, declared Trump’s intent to “end a grave national injustice” and foster “national reconciliation.” The action commuted the sentences of 13 individuals, including prominent members of the Proud Boys and those who violently attacked and injured Capitol Police officers, and granted unconditional pardons to all others convicted of crimes related to the January 6 insurrection.

Watkins, 42, a military veteran from Ohio , was convicted in 2023 of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and interfering with l aw enforcement during a civil disorder. Prosecutors highlighted Watkins’ leadership role within the Oath Keepers, accusing her of coordinating efforts to breach the Capitol and disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator , Watkins was released from the Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee on Monday. Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, was also released from prison after Trump’s order.

Trump and his followers have long referred to those convicted for their actions that day as “J6 hostages,” framing them as political prisoners rather than insurrectionists. Among those pardoned was Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, who had been sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, the longest sentence handed down in connection with the attack. Tarrio’s white supremacist street gang played a central role in planning and carrying out the violence at the Capitol.

The clemency order also directed the immediate release of all people currently incarcerated for January 6-related crimes and instructed the Department of Justice to drop all pending charges.