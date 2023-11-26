32 Famous Queer Dads Living Their Dream

Stepping out from the limelight, some of our favorite celebrities open their personal albums, giving us a candid look into their most cherished roles: being dads. This slideshow showcases famous queer fathers who, amidst the glamour and the paparazzi, find their truest joys in the simple, shared moments with their children.
These individuals, from diverse spheres of life, exemplify how love and responsible parenting are not bound by traditional family models. Featured in this gallery are well-known personalities, including the effortlessly chic Tan France, the astute Anderson Cooper, the lively Andy Cohen, the approachable Luke Macfarlane, the legendary Elton John, and the insightful Karamo Brown. Each of these fathers, with their unique narratives, contributes to painting a broader, more inclusive picture of parenthood.
As these celebrated dads break barriers and set new narratives, they not only inspire their fans but also pave the way for a more inclusive, accepting world.
Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis
Cheyenne Jackson and Jason Landau
Denis O’Hare and Hugo Redwood
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
Alec Mapa and Jamison Hebert
Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rodgers
Elton John and David Furnish
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black