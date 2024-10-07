Watch this great-grandma's heartwarming reaction to her great-granddaughter coming out as trans

A great-grandmother's reaction to her great-granddaughter coming out as trans is going viral for all the right reasons.

Jenna Tea, a 21-year-old makeup artist and drag performer, posted a video to her Instagram last month that has since garnered over one million views, capturing the conversation she had with her great-grandmother, Katherine, when she told her that she is a transgender woman.



"Well, it's your life, honey. You have to do what makes you happy," Katherine says in the audio, as pictures of her and Tea as a child flash onscreen. "It’s something that we have to adjust to and sometimes, it’s hard for other people but they’re not living your life, you are. It’s kind of their problem to readjust and so, the best thing is to put it out there, deal with it, and it is what it is."