A gay couple was turned away by a Christian wedding vendor. Their 90-year-old grandma had the best response

gay grooms two rainbow wedding bands
Shutterstock Creative

One coupling is letting their 90-year-old grandma lead by example after a transportation company refused to help bring her to a "groom plus groom" wedding.

Fiancés Daniel Sheehan and Matt Price are still looking for a way to transport their grandparents to their mountain wedding.

The North Carolina couple is tying the knot in the fall of next year, using the beautiful scenery they grew up around as the setting for their ceremony. The only downside of the area is its accessibility issues, particularly with their grandparents attending.

To solve the problem, the couple sought out a transportation company that could help their guests reach the area with ease. The two reached out to a trolley company in the area, who responded by asking if they were having a "groom plus groom" wedding. When Sheehan and Price confirmed, they were rejected.

"We are a Christian company and we endeavor to follow the scriptures as best we understand them," the email reads via PEOPLE, which does not reveal the name of the company nor the representative who responded. "Since marriage is sacred, instituted by God, we do not offer wedding services to those outside a man and a woman."

The couple did not wish to engage with the message, so they instead left a review of the company online warning other LGBTQ+ customers about their experience. They soon after received another message from the same representative, bizarrely berating them for what they wrote.

"Your reply is exactly what put the narcissistic liar Donald Trump in the White House. The gay community didn't know when to quit pushing and eventually they pushed Christians to vote out of fear," the company's message reads, concluding, "If you want to sue, you will just be making more martyrs for the cause of Trump and Big D Democracy will continue to melt under the Republican onslaught."

Price said that the two were "shocked" by the message, which Sheehan also said brought up "a lot of emotions to the surface." Still, they were not as concerned about themselves as they were about their grandparents. Sheehan knew that when he broke the news to his grandma, 90-year-old Ginny Parasiliti, "she'd be hurt to know what happened."

Sheehan, who was partially raised by his grandma and grandpa after his mother became ill with multiple sclerosis, said that "she is a light of my life" who is "so outspoken in her support." When they finally told her, Parasiliti's response made the whole situation a bit easier to bare.

"Hi guys, I am just beside myself with FURY!!!!! But, I'm not going to let these bigots ruin my excitement about your wedding," a text from Parasiliti read. "Christianity is loving each of us & the path we have chosen!!!! Love is who we choose as our partner, & the one who makes our lives complete!!!! Raise your heads up high, & be PROUD of who you are!!! Amazing humans!!!!! Love you guys with all my heart."

While the couple still has a year to find a way for Parasiliti and their other grandparents to attend their wedding, they want to highlight the example she sets, and the reality queer couples are still facing. As Sheehan emphasized, "Iinclusivity, acceptance, LGBTQ+ progress isn’t specific or unique to any younger generation."

"It’s every generation’s responsibility to move the needle, to be a part of this progress, and to build the communities that we all can and want to be a part of," he said.

NewsReligionNorth CarolinaFamilyFamilies
appalachian mountainschristianitydaniel sheehandiscriminationginny parasilitigrandmothergrandparentsmarriage equalitymatt pricesupportive familiesweddingnews
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
