Jason Mraz on Accepting His Bisexuality Through a Divorce

Out singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has been tearing it up on the Dancing with the Stars dancefloor in recent weeks with partner Daniella Karagach.

Mraz, 46, also made it on the Out100 list this year. The Grammy-winning artist spoke with GLAAD about how he’s been better at accepting his bisexuality and shared a bit about his journey.

“I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here. It’s both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I’m basically describing is a divorce, you know?” Mraz explained. “And that’s very hard. You carry a lot of shame, guilt.”

The singer came out in 2018, while he was married to Christina Carano. Mraz said at the time that it was Carano who helped him start accepting himself. The two had been married since 2015 at the time.

Mraz announced over the summer that he and Carano had divorced.

It was a moment that made him have to learn really who he was by himself.

“You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible and at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I’m claiming, and that’s also hard,” Mraz said. “So being on the Out100 is… It’s nice to be acknowledged.”

“It’s as hot as the Billboard 100!” he added. Out is a sibling publication of The Advocate.