10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

The Bob Mizer Foundation is looking to raise funds through a Kickstarter campaign to help digitizeBob Mizer’s color films from the 1970s. The foundation is specifically looking to digitize Mizer's films showing nudity. It's looking to raise $11,000 that will go toward purchasing a state-of-the-art film scanner and supplies.
Mizer was a photographer and filmmaker who pushed the bounds of the fields by showcasing homoeroticism in his art throughout the mid-20th century.
“We thought that with an interest in growing our events calendar, especially now that we’re hosting bimonthly film screenings, the time is right,” Den Bell, founder and CEO of the foundation, says on the organization's website. “Digitization of certain film stock is another project we believe can be handled by our team of hard-working volunteers, who will treat these important films with the utmost care.”
The task isn't easy. Mizer has around 3,000 titles to his name. The money raised will help digitize 150. For those who contribute to the fundraiser, they'll have access to the foundation's streaming site as well as a subscription to Physique Pictorial, the flagship publication of Mizer’s Athletic Model Guild which ran off the presses for four decades; a copy of Mizer’s original 1957 1,000 Model Directory; and rare and original Mizer photo prints.
The Bob Mizer Foundation Inc., created in 2010 by Bell, a photographer, looks to support and preserve the works of progressive and controversial photographers.
Learn more at the Bob Mizer Foundation or donate directly to the Kickstarter here. It ends on November 28.
Images: Courtesy bobmizer.org
