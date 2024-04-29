12 photos exploring the lives of Thailand’s Ladyboy community

Elizabeth Waterman
Thailand is often celebrated as a bastion of tolerance and a paradise for the international LGBTQ+ community. However, beneath the surface of this welcoming image lies a more complex reality marked by conservative values and discrimination that activists have fought to overcome for decades.
In a landmark decision that could herald a new era for LGBTQ+ rights in Southeast Asia, Thailand’s House of Representatives recently passed a same-sex marriage bill by an overwhelming majority, with 399 votes in favor and only 10 against. This significant step forward now requires approval from the Senate and a royal endorsement before it can become law. This legislative victory in the lower house represents a crucial moment of recognition and potential change.
Photographer Elizabeth Waterman captures the importance of this historical turning point through a series of compelling photographs showcasing the lives of Thailand’s Ladyboys, or “Katoeys.” These transgender women embody the tension between Thailand’s image of tolerance and the actual experiences of its LGBTQ+ citizens. Each portrait and accompanying narrative explores individual stories of love, identity, and struggle, providing a poignant commentary on the broader societal shifts occurring within the country.
Waterman’s work offers viewers a deeply personal glimpse into the daily lives and challenges faced by the Ladyboys in urban centers like Bangkok and Pattaya City. Through her lens, the exhibition not only documents the current state of LGBTQ+ rights but also highlights the impact of potential legal changes on individuals and communities. This gallery not only serves as a reflection of current events but also as a call to consider the ongoing fight for equality and acceptance in Thailand’s evolving cultural landscape.
Bars in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Customer watching a woman dance on stage in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Ladyboy Bar in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Chrissy adjusts her makeup while at work in a gogo bar in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Chrissy dances her song set while at work in a gogo bar in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Chrissy in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Gogo dancers on stage in Pattaya City, Thailand's Walking Street
Elizabeth Waterman
Maria and friends playing pool while waiting for customers at a Ladyboy bar in Bangkok, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Maria on the street in Bangkok, Thailand where she often feels unsafe because of her gender
Elizabeth Waterman
Nadia in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Nat waiting to go on stage at a gogo bar on Walking Street in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman
Pangtini on the beach at 5am after work in Pattaya City, Thailand
Elizabeth Waterman