WorldPride 2025: A global get-together in photos

Couples embrace at WorldPride’s International Rally and March on Washington for Freedom.
Kayla Bartkowski/GettyImages
WorldPride, held in Washington, D.C., this year, went off mostly without a hitch despite the shadow of an anti-LGBTQ+ presidential administration.
The best thing about it was “that people showed up,” says Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, which produced WorldPride. Yes, some were afraid to attend because of the Trump administration’s actions, but there was still a large crowd for the May 17-June 8 celebration, he says.
Bos says that WorldPride featured the largest Pride parade in D.C. history, in terms of both participants and spectators, with Laverne Cox and Reneé Rapp as grand marshals. There was also a huge rally and march, reminding us that Pride is a protest.
Other highlights included performances by Jennifer Lopez, Troye Sivan, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, and more; appearances by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants; and many specialized Pride gatherings among WorldPride’s nearly 380 events.
“People found something for them … it meant so much for people to come together,” Bos says.
A participant holds a "Y'all mean all" sign at the WorldPride parade.
Middle East Images/AFP via GettyImages
A participant representing McDonald’s attends the WorldPride parade.
Kevin Carter/GettyImages
2025 WorldPride Grand Marshal Reneé Rapp greets the crowd.
Kent Nishimura/GettyImages
A couple embraces at WorldPride’s International Rally and March on Washington for Freedom.
Kent Nishimura/GettyImages
Paris Hilton performs during the 2025 WorldPride Music Festival at the RFK Festival Grounds.
Shannon Finney/GettyImages
Activists with the Gilbert Baker Foundation carry a 1,000-foot Rainbow Flag down the parade route.
Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages
WorldPride parade-goers
Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via GettyImages
A stylish participant poses for a pic at the 2025 WorldPride parade.
Kevin Carter/GettyImages
Participants hold signs and cheer at WorldPride’s International Rally and March on Washington for Freedom.
Kayla Bartkowski/GettyImages
WorldPride parade-goers
BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via-GettyImages
Doechii performs at WorldPride’s closing concerts.
Pete Kiehart for The Washington Post via-GettyImages
