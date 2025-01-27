Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel slammed for violent video featuring images of Pete Buttigieg, Rachel Levine, more

U.S. Senate Democrats are ramping up their opposition to Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, citing his alleged misconduct and incendiary rhetoric. Days before Patel’s confirmation hearing, Senate Judiciary Democrats highlighted a 2022 AI-generated video Patel shared of himself wielding a chainsaw against political opponents, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg , Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, President Joe Biden , and others.

The video, set to “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood, drew condemnation. “Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s pick for FBI Director, shared an AI-generated video of himself chainsawing Members of Congress, political opponents, and media outlets. Dangerous and disqualified,” Judiciary Democrats tweeted Saturday.

On Monday, Democratic Ranking Member Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois sent a letter to top federal officials accusing Patel of endangering lives during a 2020 hostage rescue mission in Yemen.

Durbin alleged Patel violated protocols by leaking information to the Wall Street Journal before the hostages were safely in U.S. custody. Durbin’s letter also requested records of Patel’s involvement in other operations, including a 2020 Navy SEAL mission in Nigeria, where he reportedly gave false assurances about airspace approval, nearly jeopardizing the mission.

Durbin has been outspoken about Patel’s controversial views and lack of qualifications. “The FBI’s 30,000 professionals deserve a leader who understands the gravity of their mission,” Durbin said in a statement Tuesday, citing Patel’s calls to turn FBI headquarters into a “museum of the deep state” and threats to pursue media figures and government officials.

Durbin took to the Senate floor last Wednesday to outline his broader concerns. “The FBI plays a critical role in keeping Americans safe from terrorism, violent crime, and other threats,” he said. “The person who is in charge of our nation’s leading law enforcement organization—the FBI—should be someone who is nonpartisan, solid, reliable, with demonstrated skill in law enforcement.” He criticized Patel for describing FBI agents as “cowards in uniform” and proposing to turn the FBI headquarters into a “museum of the deep state.”

Durbin said, “Mr. Patel has neither the experience, the temperament, nor the judgment to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Patel, a staunch Trump ally, has also faced accusations of politicizing intelligence and undermining the 2020 presidential election. Durbin added, “Mr. Patel’s endless list of political grievances and well-documented threats of retribution are disqualifying… Mr. Patel is not the person for this life and death assignment.”

Patel’s confirmation hearing is set for Thursday, with Senate Democrats vowing to press him on his controversial record and inflammatory rhetoric.