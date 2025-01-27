Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel slammed for violent video featuring images of Pete Buttigieg, Rachel Levine, more

Image shared by Kash Patel
X/@JudiciaryDems

The Trump loyalist is expected to speak before a Senate panel on Thursday. Democrats have called him out.

U.S. Senate Democrats are ramping up their opposition to Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, citing his alleged misconduct and incendiary rhetoric. Days before Patel’s confirmation hearing, Senate Judiciary Democrats highlighted a 2022 AI-generated video Patel shared of himself wielding a chainsaw against political opponents, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, President Joe Biden, and others.

The video, set to “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood, drew condemnation. “Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s pick for FBI Director, shared an AI-generated video of himself chainsawing Members of Congress, political opponents, and media outlets. Dangerous and disqualified,” Judiciary Democrats tweeted Saturday.

On Monday, Democratic Ranking Member Sen. Dick Durbin ofIllinois sent a letter to top federal officials accusing Patel of endangering lives during a 2020 hostage rescue mission in Yemen.

Durbin alleged Patel violated protocols by leaking information to the Wall Street Journal before the hostages were safely in U.S. custody. Durbin’s letter also requested records of Patel’s involvement in other operations, including a 2020 Navy SEAL mission in Nigeria, where he reportedly gave false assurances about airspace approval, nearly jeopardizing the mission.

Durbin has been outspoken about Patel’s controversial views and lack of qualifications. “The FBI’s 30,000 professionals deserve a leader who understands the gravity of their mission,” Durbin said in a statement Tuesday, citing Patel’s calls to turn FBI headquarters into a “museum of the deep state” and threats to pursue media figures and government officials.

Durbin took to the Senate floor last Wednesday to outline his broader concerns. “The FBI plays a critical role in keeping Americans safe from terrorism, violent crime, and other threats,” he said. “The person who is in charge of our nation’s leading law enforcement organization—the FBI—should be someone who is nonpartisan, solid, reliable, with demonstrated skill in law enforcement.” He criticized Patel for describing FBI agents as “cowards in uniform” and proposing to turn the FBI headquarters into a “museum of the deep state.”

Durbin said, “Mr. Patel has neither the experience, the temperament, nor the judgment to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Patel, a staunch Trump ally, has also faced accusations of politicizing intelligence and undermining the 2020 presidential election. Durbin added, “Mr. Patel’s endless list of political grievances and well-documented threats of retribution are disqualifying… Mr. Patel is not the person for this life and death assignment.”

Patel’s confirmation hearing is set for Thursday, with Senate Democrats vowing to press him on his controversial record and inflammatory rhetoric.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
