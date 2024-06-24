Scroll To Top
Politics

These drag queens are meeting with Congress to lobby for LGBTQ+ protections

drag queens Joey Jay Brigitte Bandit Jiggly Caliente
instagram @joeyjayisgay @brigittebandit @jigglycalienteofficial

Jiggly Caliente, Joey Jay, and Brigitte Bandit will meet with lawmakers on Tuesday to lobby for the Equality Act.

Three drag queens are taking to Capital Hill to lobby against the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills sweeping the United States, many of which aim to restrict their art.

Jiggly Caliente, Joey Jay, and Brigitte Bandit will meet with lawmakers on Tuesday, dubbed “Drag Lobby Day” by organizing group MoveOn Political Action, to lobby for the Equality Act. The legislation would amend the 1964 Civils Rights act to include gender identity and sexual orientation, encompassing the groups under federal nondiscrimination policies.

The three artists — Caliente and Jay being alumni of reality series RuPaul's Drag Race — will also lobby for the Transgender Bill of Rights. Introduced last year by Democratic legislators, the landmark law would "guarantee certain rights for transgender and nonbinary people with respect to public services and accommodations, employment, housing, health care, and other specified areas."

“MAGA Republicans have been viciously assaulting the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community for far too long,” campaign director Nakia Stephens told The Hill. “Our bodies and lives are on the line, and we will not be silenced.”

More than 550 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced in 2023, and 80 were passed into law, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Just halfway through 2024, 523 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced, with 39 passed into law. 25 of the proposed bills have levied restrictions against the art of drag, and while 20 have been defeated, five are currently advancing.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who is expected to appear at the rally, added in the group's statement that "the demonization of drag performers and hatred spewed by some of my Republican colleagues is both incredibly harmful to the performers themselves, as well as to any LGBTQIA person who expresses and presents themselves outside of the set of strict gender norms imposed by conservative politicians in Washington."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsDragYahoo FeedNews
anti-lgbtq+ billsequality actbrigitte banditcongressdrag bansdrag lobby daydrag queensjasmine crockettjiggly calientejoey jaylobbyingmoveon political actionpolitical action committeesrupaul's drag racetransgender bill of rightspolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023
Arts & Entertainment

10 of the Best and Steamiest Queer Sex Scenes of 2023

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio