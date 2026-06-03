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Congressman committed to holding Trump accountable sails through California primary

Rep. Robert Garcia is one step closer to running investigations into the Trump administration.

robert garcia walks throug the capitol while speaking with a reporter as his communications director looks on

Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) (C), accompanied by his communications director Sara Guerrero (L), speaks to a reporter as he leaves a House Oversight Committee closed-door interview with former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Capitol Hill on May 29, 2026, in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rep. Robert Garcia, one of the most prominent gay lawmakers in Congress, advanced Tuesday to California's November general election, putting him on a path to represent a city that has spent the past several years turning itself into a national symbol of conservative resistance to LGBTQ+ visibility.

Garcia won a decisive 51.74 percent of the vote with 61 percent of votes counted, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Garcia, a Democrat who was previously the mayor of Long Beach, is heavily favored to win the newly redrawn 42nd Congressional District in November. Under California's new congressional map, that district now includes Huntington Beach, where city leaders have banned Pride flags from flying on city property and fought over LGBTQ+-themed books in public libraries.

Related: California city that banned the Pride flag poised to get powerful gay congressman

After Tuesday's victory, Garcia struck an optimistic tone.

"Thank you Long Beach and Orange County!" he wrote on X. "Thanks to your incredible support, we've won big tonight and are ready to take on our Republican opponent this fall. We will keep fighting for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow. Onward."

As the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Garcia is poised to become chairman of one of Congress's most powerful committees if Democrats regain control of the House in November, as is widely expected. The position would give him broad investigative authority, including subpoena power, placing him at the center of congressional oversight of President Donald Trump's administration, which he has described as “the most corrupt administration in history.”

Garcia's victory was part of what Equality PAC called a "clean sweep" for its endorsed California candidates, with fellow LGBTQ+ members of Congress Mark Takano and Garcia advancing alongside congressional hopefuls State Sen. Scott Wiener and Marni von Wilpert. Equality PAC co-chairs Takano and Rep. Ritchie Torres said the results demonstrated the growing strength of LGBTQ+ political representation nationwide.

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