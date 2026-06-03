LGBTQ+ candidates notch key wins in California congressional primaries

Out candidates Marni von Wilpert and Scott Wiener both advanced in California congressional races Tuesday, creating an opportunity for the Golden State to expand LGBTQ+ representation in Congress this November.

Wiener, a state senator representing San Francisco, won more than 41 percent of the vote in California's 11th Congressional District primary, finishing well ahead of his nearest competitor.

“Thank you, San Francisco! Tonight, the voters sent a clear message: they’re ready for a new vision on housing affordability, ICE accountability, smart guardrails on AI, single-payer healthcare, and affordable clean energy. Even more than that, San Franciscans are ready for results. This campaign is powered by people who believe deeply that government can make a real difference in people’s lives, and that’s what I’ll deliver in Washington,” Wiener, posted on X.

“San Franciscans understands that in the face of rising authoritarianism, we can’t return to the pre-Trump status quo. In Congress, I’ll do what I’ve done throughout my time in public leadership: stick my neck out for bold ideas that make people’s lives better and more affordable. I’ll go to the mat to defend immigrants and trans people, to deliver real results on housing affordability, and to restore government’s ability to deliver on its promises.”

He’s running to succeed retiring Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a long-time LGBTQ ally. Pelosi had endorsed Connie Chan, a San Francisco County Supervisor who came in second place with 28.6 percent of the vote.

LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations celebrated Wiener's first-place finish.

"HRC is thrilled to congratulate longtime LGBTQ+ champion Scott Wiener on his outstanding primary performance," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement. "We need more voices like Wiener in Washington. Not only would he expand the number of openly LGBTQ+ members of Congress, he has a record of impact and delivering for his constituents."

Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang called Wiener "one of the nation's most effective champions for LGBTQ+ people" and said the result reflected voters' confidence in "a proven leader who has spent his career delivering results for San Francisco and standing up for equality."

For nearly a decade in the California Legislature, Wiener has authored legislation aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ people, combating discrimination, expanding access to healthcare, strengthening protections for people living with HIV, and making California a refuge for transgender youth and other LGBTQ+ people facing hostile policies in other states, his supporters noted.

In the final weeks of the race, Equality California Votes, an affiliated federal super PAC, launched a six-figure connected television and digital advertising campaign supporting Wiener. The organization said it had previously invested approximately $1.5 million in supporting his successful 2016 state Senate campaign.

In California’s top-two system, both Democrats will now advance to a General Election in November. That means Democrats will keep the seat in the new Congress, which is no surprise. Dave’s Redistricting, a website that shows political data based on political boundaries, shows the district with an 88.7 percent Democratic lean and a 10.2 percent Republican lean.

Meanwhile, von Wilpert, a San Diego city councilmember, advanced in a Southern California race with far greater partisan stakes. In California's 48th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa announced in March that he would not seek reelection after a new congressional map shifted the district toward Democrats.

In California’s 48th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, announced in March he would not seek another term after a new congressional map left his seat tilting in Democrats' direction. Still, Republican Jim Desmond led the field Tuesday with 41.6 percent of the vote in the 12-candidate race, while von Wilpert, a bisexual Democrat, finished second with 19.5 percent. Desmond was one of only two Republicans in the race, while several Democrats split the vote.

Desmond and von Wilpert will now face off in November in what is expected to be one of the nation's most closely watched House races. “Incredible results tonight — #CA48 is ready for leadership that takes on Trumps reckless agenda and puts working families first. Onwards to November!” con Wilpert posted on Facebook. Dave’s Redistricting data shows the district has a 50.6% Democratic lean and a 48.7% Republican lean, setting up one of the most competitive elections in California in November.

Equality California also celebrated von Wilpert's advancement.

"Tonight's results are an important step toward electing a proven pro-equality champion in CA-48 who understands what's at stake for LGBTQ+ people, reproductive freedom, and our democracy," Hoang said in a statement. "Marni von Wilpert has spent her career fighting for civil rights, standing up to discrimination, and delivering results for the communities she serves."

The organization highlighted von Wilpert's work opposing censorship of inclusive library materials, supporting policies protecting LGBTQ+ people and their families, and her earlier career as a civil rights attorney representing people living with HIV and AIDS facing discrimination in housing, employment, and healthcare.

If elected, von Wilpert would become the only out LGBTQ+ woman representing California in Congress.

National LGBTQ+ political leaders also hailed the results. Equality PAC, the congressional political action committee dedicated to electing LGBTQ+ candidates, called the California primary a "clean sweep" after all four of its endorsed congressional candidates advanced to the November ballot, including von Wilpert and Wiener.

Reps. Mark Takano, chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, and Robert Garcia, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee — two of the most powerful gay Democratic members of Congress — also advanced to the November election.

"Yesterday’s results represent a clean sweep for Equality PAC and a powerful victory for LGBTQ representation in California and across our country," Equality PAC Co-Chairs Takano and Ritchie Torres of New York said in a statement. "We were especially proud to support Marni von Wilpert and Scott Wiener in two closely watched races."