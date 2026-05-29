Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

California city that banned the Pride flag poised to get powerful gay congressman

Local officials are criticizing California’s new congressional map, which would shift the anti-LGBTQ+ city into the district of Robert Garcia, one of Congress’s most prominent LGBTQ+ leaders.

robert garcia speaking to press

Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks to reporters before a House Oversight Committee closed-door interview with former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Capitol Hill on May 29, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A California city that banned the Pride flag could soon be represented by a gay Congressman.

Huntington Beach, a conservative city in Southern California, will likely be represented in the next Congress by U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, the first out immigrant elected to Congress, who could be one of the most powerful members next year. That’s the result of a Democratic redraw of the Golden State’s congressional boundaries that maximizes blue seats.

Now, conservative officials in the city are complaining about the change. Since 2023, Huntington Beach officials have adopted a number of anti-LGBTQ+ policies. In addition to barring the display of the Pride flag on city property, officials in the Orange County municipality have restricted access to some books with LGBTQ+ themes in public libraries.

Related: Getting personal with Robert Garcia, who’s been leading the Democrats' release of the Epstein files

But city leaders see the new congressional map as Democrats imposing their own agenda.

"It's just California ugly-ass politics, and they are all about their agenda and not about the people. They don't care about the people of California one bit,” Huntington Beach City Councilman Pat Burns told Reuters.

California redrew its congressional lines in response to Texas, a solidly Republican-led state, doing the same to boost GOP representation in the midterm elections. The moves have fueled a broader, multistate effort to redraw congressional boundaries in both Republican- and Democratic-controlled states.

Notably, Huntington Beach is already represented by a Democrat, U.S. Rep. Dave Min. But Garcia would present a much sharper ideological contrast to the proudly MAGA city, where residents regularly attend City Council meetings to praise President Donald Trump.

Related: Superman, Batman, and Robert Garcia: A gay Democrat’s stand against his political villains

Related: op Oversight Democrat says fired AG Pam Bondi ‘must answer’ for Epstein files

Garcia told Reuters that facing homophobia in public office is nothing new. The Peru-born lawmaker served as mayor of Long Beach before winning an election to Congress.

"I've represented people I don't agree with on everything, my entire time as mayor, and currently as a member of Congress," Garcia told the wire service. "That's OK. That's America."

Garcia is not only one of the more liberal members of Congress but also a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and the Equality Caucus, which he cochairs. He is also the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and, if Democrats win back the House majority in the midterm elections, would play a leading role in investigations of the Trump administration.

Garcia currently represents a district that leans more than 30 percentage points toward Democrats, according to Inside Elections. The newly configured 42nd Congressional District, however, is more competitive. Former Vice President Kamala Harris carried the district by roughly 13 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

White House UFC Match
Opinion

America deserves a better 250th birthday party

Opinion: Nothing screams "the enduring promise of American democracy" quite like Vanilla Ice, a UFC cage on the White House lawn, and screenings of National Treasure 2, writes Josh Ackley.

jon lovett
People

Crooked Media co-founder Jon Lovett got hitched

The Pod Save America host married Crooked Media chief of staff Ari Schwartz in a Santa Barbara celebration packed with political and media stars.

bari weiss
News

Inside the growing backlash to Bari Weiss’s ’60 Minutes’ takeover at CBS News

Journalists both inside and outside CBS News are sounding the alarm as the queer executive reshapes one of television’s most influential news programs.

u.s. military recruiting station in times square
National

Federal appeals court unexpectedly reverses itself, reviving challenge to Pentagon HIV policy

The order resets a high-stakes legal fight over whether people living with HIV can be categorically excluded from military service under a policy critics say ignores modern science.

More For You

She was forced to retire for being trans. Now, Virginia’s redistricting fight ended her congressional dreams

bree fram at home

Retired Space Force Colonel Bree Fram is ending her congressional campaign.

DANIEL WOOLFOLK/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Democrats’ chaotic redistricting battle has claimed one of the party’s most closely watched congressional campaigns. Retired Space Force Colonel Bree Fram, the highest-ranking out transgender officer in the U.S. military, announced Wednesday that she is ending her bid for Congress after the state’s Supreme Court threw out newly drawn congressional maps weeks before early voting. Keep Reading →

This gay D.C. Council candidate wants Washington to live up to its progressive image

Miguel Trindade Deramo

Miguel Trindade Deramo would be the first Latino and second LGBTQ+ person on the D.C. Council if elected.

Qaree Draher/Miguel for Ward 1
Miguel Trindade Deramo is running for the Washington, D.C., City Council in one of the most politically progressive neighborhoods in America. But the candidate says a year, marked by federal crackdowns, immigration sweeps, armed patrols, and fear spreading through Washington’s queer nightlife corridors, revealed how unprepared the nation’s capital was to protect many of the people who live there. Keep Reading →

Two NYC Democrats running for a U.S. House seat battle to prove who’s more pro-LGBTQ+

Two side-by-side images display men in suits speaking publicly.

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (left) and incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY (right).

Jack Walker/The Advocate (left) and Al Drago/Getty Images (right)
As the race to represent New York City’s 10th congressional district approaches, both Democratic candidates say that their track records on LGBTQ+ rights make them the best fit for office. Keep Reading →

Trump-backed House candidate tied to New Mexico church with extreme anti-women & anti-LGBTQ+ views

greg cunningham

Greg Cunningham is running to unseat a Democratic congressman in New Mexico

Greg Cunningham for NM/YouTube
A Republican candidate for Congress in New Mexico is running on a platform shaped by a megachurch that condemns same-sex relationships, rejects transgender identities, and calls abortion murder. Keep Reading →

Meet the out Trump prosecutor running to be a judge on Georgia’s Court of Appeals

will wooten

Will Wooten is running for a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. He would be the first LGBTQ+ person to sit on the court and to be elected statewide.

Robert Mitchel Owenby Photography
The first thing Will Wooten did when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told him she was putting him on the Trump criminal investigation was delete himself. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved