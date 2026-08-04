Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Seth Moulton’s anti-trans rhetoric comes back to haunt him in Senate debate with Ed Markey

"I deeply recognize your trauma, and I'm sorry if my comments hurt you," the congressman said.

Seth Moulton’s anti-trans rhetoric comes back to haunt him in Senate debate with Ed Markey

US Senator Ed Markey and Representative Seth Moulton stand at lecterns ahead of their debate at WWLP-22News on July 8, 2026.

Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Massachusetts Senate candidate Rep. Seth Moulton walked back controversial remarks about transgender athletes during a heated debate Monday.

As he challenges U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the September 1 Democratic primary, the sitting congressman was pressed to answer for his own rhetorical record. WGBH News’ Adam Reilly questioned comments Moulton made in 2024, when he told The New York Times, “I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete.”

Moulton said during the debate that he was a steadfast ally of the entire LGBTQ+ community, including transgender Americans. He also offered a qualified apology for his prior remarks.

Related: Democrat Seth Moulton defends comments on trans athletes amid backlash (exclusive)

“To the trans community feeling the weight and the pain of the (Donald) Trump administration policies. I deeply recognize your trauma, and I'm sorry if my comments hurt you,” Moulton said. “That was not my intention. I am a proud co-sponsor of the transgender bill of rights, a proud repeat co-sponsor of the Equality Act, and I have a 100% voting record with the Human Rights Campaign. If you're in the trans community or you're a trans kid feeling the weight of the Trump administration and the Supreme Court, you matter. You're valued, and I will always have your back.”

He then tried to shift the focus to Markey’s votes to confirm various Trump appointees, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has a long record of opposing LGBTQ+ rights. Rubio, a former U.S. senator, was confirmed unanimously.

Markey, though, turned the conversation immediately back to Moulton’s comments about transgender participation in sports. He stressed his own consistent record of supporting trans youth.

“After the 2024 election, that the Democrats lost, Congressman Moulton then blamed the Democratic Party defense of trans kids as the reason why we lost,” Markey said. “He just took the whole playbook of MAGA and Trump, and he blamed those kids for the loss. He threw them under the political bus. We should have been loving those kids. There's only 12 trans athletes in the whole of the NCAA. We should have been embracing them. Instead, what Congressman Moulton did was he threw them under the bus.”

Markey argued that such rhetoric helped clear the way for the country’s growing anti-transgender movement. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld state bans restricting transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.

Related: Pro-trans rival draws cheers after Rep. Seth Moulton booed at Boston No Kings rally

Reilly also pressed Moulton to specifically address his prior comment and asked whether he still feared for his daughters’ safety if they competed alongside transgender girls.

“My kids are young; they play co-ed sports. But the point I made is that as Democrats, we can't have that debate,” Markey said. “That was my full quote, and I think we should have, and I think we should be willing to talk about these issues. But I stand 100 percent with the trans community.”

Moulton has tried to clarify his prior remarks before, including in an interview with The Advocate shortly after the Times interview was first published.

“The reality, whether we like it or not, is that voters were thinking about this issue because Republicans ran hateful but effective ads,” Moulton said at the time. “If we refuse to engage, then Republicans are going to define the terms of the debate. And when they do that, a lot of people are going to get hurt.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

young person at a medical appointment
States

Washington ballot measure could force all girls to have genital inspections to play sports

Advocates for both cis and trans girls call foul on a new right-wing proposal that would force school-age female athletes to undergo invasive physical exams to "prove" their gender.

bernie moreno
Opinion

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno and Rep. Max Miller are Ohio’s family values frauds

A vicious family feud, serious abuse allegations, silence and rank hypocrisy expose the emptiness of the Ohio GOP’s moral posturing, John Casey writes.

Celia Rose Gooding & Karim Diané
Arts & Entertainment

Queer stars & fans celebrate 'Star Trek's 60 years of diversity

Celia Rose Gooding and Karim Diané talk with Out about the future of the franchise and look ahead to a day when being gay isn't a topic of discussion.

Person in a suit and tie smiling against a plain background.
News

‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings calls out anti-trans ‘bigots’ and ‘cowards'

The Jeopardy! host made it absolutely clear where he stands once again.

More For You

Lindsey Graham’s sister is taking his Senate seat. Who is she?

​Lindsey Graham and Darline Graham Nordone

Lindsey Graham; Darline Graham Nordone

Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock; Grant Baldwin/Getty Images
The Republican governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, announced on Monday that Lindsey Graham’s sister would take his seat in the U.S. Senate. Keep Reading →

Pete Buttigieg visits Little Rock on Juneteenth to endorse Chris Jones for Congress

​Arkansas Congressional candidate Chris Jones and Pete Buttigieg

Arkansas Congressional candidate Chris Jones; Pete Buttigieg

Chris Jones for Congress; Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Little Rock, Arkansas, today to add his official endorsement to Democrat Chris Jones’ Congressional campaign, according to the Arkansas Times. Keep Reading →

Nancy Mace remade herself as an anti-trans culture warrior. Trump chose her opponent for governor

nancy mace

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace did not secure the endorsement of President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination to run for governor in the state.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace shifted her positions on transgender rights and rebranded herself from a moderate Republican to a MAGA culture warrior. In the end, it didn’t help her secure President Donald Trump’s endorsement in South Carolina’s race for governor. In popular terms, a leopard ate her face. After reshaping her political identity around Trump and the grievances that animate his base, she discovered that loyalty runs only one way. Keep Reading →

Why won’t Pennsylvania’s Republican governor candidate say she supports marriage equality?

stacy garrity holding a microphone

Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Stacy Garrity won't say whether she supports marriage equality.

Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, the Republican nominee for governor, has repeatedly declined to say whether she supports marriage equality, drawing criticism from Democrats as she campaigns to lead one of the nation's most important battleground states. The state's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who is running for reelection, is an LGBTQ+ ally. Keep Reading →

Maine Republican running for governor cites Noah’s Ark tale as proof trans kids don’t exist

bobby charles holding an ax

Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles said the Noah's Ark tale proves that trans people don't exist.

Bobby Charles for Maine Governor/Facebook
A Republican running for governor in Maine compared transgender youth to children who consider those who identify as animals. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved