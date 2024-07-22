Kamala Harris addresses hundreds at White House event in first speech after Biden quits presidential race

Under a drizzly, humid, and grey Washington, D.C . sky, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a highly anticipated speech on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. It was her first public address since President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection and endorsed her as the Democratic nominee for president. Hundreds of NCAA athletes , their families , and members of the press from around the world gathered to witness the occasion.

Harris arrived at the White House shortly before 10:30 a.m., her motorcade entering the West Executive Drive entrance. Onlookers cheered as her vehicle, adorned with the Vice President’s Seal flags, made its way through D.C. to the White House. The event began at 11:40 a.m., attracting worldwide attention because of the significance of Harris’s historic candidacy.

Taking the stage, Harris focused on Biden's tenure and his impactful legacy.

"President Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history," she declared. She praised his remarkable achievements, noting, "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris shared her connection with Biden, recalling how she first met him through his late son, Beau. “We worked together as attorneys general in our states,” she said. “Beau would often tell me stories about his dad, the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is.”

Harris added that those qualities are the same that she has witnessed displayed by Biden.

“Every day, our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people,” Harris said.

After her remarks about Biden, Harris turned her attention to the 500 assembled NCAA athletes.

“On behalf of our president and Dr. Biden, I am honored to welcome all of you to the White House,” she said to cheers.

“Every one of them is a national champion,” she said, referring to the athletes in attendance. She acknowledged the presence of undefeated teams, repeat champions, and first-time winners, highlighting those who had represented the nation on international stages and mentioning the six athletes who would compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris , which begin later this week.



“True greatness requires more than skill. It requires grit and determination,” Harris told the athletes. She praised the support systems surrounding the athletes, including friends, family, coaches, trainers, and teachers, encouraging the audience to applaud them.

In her closing remarks, Harris congratulated the athletes again and wished them success in their future endeavors. “Wherever you all go from here, you will always be champions, and we will always be so proud of you,” she said.

As the event concluded a military band played “We Are the Champions.”

Watch Vice President Kamala Harris speak for the first time from the White House after President Joe Biden announced he’d stop his reelection campaign below.





