Scroll To Top
Politics

Kamala Harris addresses hundreds at White House event in first speech after Biden quits presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It was the first time the vice president spoke publicly after news broke that President Biden would set aside his candidacy for reelection. She's announced that she will now run for president.

Cwnewser

Under a drizzly, humid, and greyWashington, D.C. sky, Vice PresidentKamala Harris delivered a highly anticipated speech on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. It was her first public address since PresidentJoe Biden announced he would not seek reelection and endorsed her as the Democratic nominee for president. Hundreds of NCAAathletes, theirfamilies, and members of the press from around the world gathered to witness the occasion.

Harris arrived at the White House shortly before 10:30 a.m., her motorcade entering the West Executive Drive entrance. Onlookers cheered as her vehicle, adorned with the Vice President’s Seal flags, made its way through D.C. to the White House. The event began at 11:40 a.m., attracting worldwide attention because of the significance of Harris’s historic candidacy.

Taking the stage, Harris focused on Biden's tenure and his impactful legacy.

"President Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history," she declared. She praised his remarkable achievements, noting, "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris shared her connection with Biden, recalling how she first met him through his late son, Beau. “We worked together as attorneys general in our states,” she said. “Beau would often tell me stories about his dad, the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is.”

Harris added that those qualities are the same that she has witnessed displayed by Biden.

“Every day, our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people,” Harris said.

After her remarks about Biden, Harris turned her attention to the 500 assembled NCAA athletes.

“On behalf of our president and Dr. Biden, I am honored to welcome all of you to the White House,” she said to cheers.

“Every one of them is a national champion,” she said, referring to the athletes in attendance. She acknowledged the presence of undefeated teams, repeat champions, and first-time winners, highlighting those who had represented the nation on international stages and mentioning the six athletes who would compete in the 2024 Olympics inParis, which begin later this week.

“True greatness requires more than skill. It requires grit and determination,” Harris told the athletes. She praised the support systems surrounding the athletes, including friends, family, coaches, trainers, and teachers, encouraging the audience to applaud them.

In her closing remarks, Harris congratulated the athletes again and wished them success in their future endeavors. “Wherever you all go from here, you will always be champions, and we will always be so proud of you,” she said.

As the event concluded a military band played “We Are the Champions.”

Watch Vice President Kamala Harris speak for the first time from the White House after President Joe Biden announced he’d stop his reelection campaign below.


Vice President Harris Hosts NCAA Sports Day at the White Housewww.youtube.com

PoliticsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedNewsElection
dcdemocratic nomineejoe bidenkamala harrisncaareelection campaignsportsvice presidentwashingtonwhite house
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio