10 LGBTQ+ leaders who've changed the face of global politics

Edgars Rinkēvičs, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, Ana Brnabić
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images; HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images; Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images
For decades, politics has been a space where authenticity was often a liability. But these leaders changed that. Whether pioneering new rights or simply existing boldly in spaces once denied us, these figures are reminders that our presence in politics isn't a novelty but a necessity.
Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir (Prime Minister of Iceland, 2009-2013)
Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir
HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images
The world's first openly LGBTQ+ head of government, Sigurðardóttir made global headlines when she took office in 2009. Known for her humility and social conscience, she led Iceland through a financial crisis while championing equality. Under her tenure, Iceland legalized same-sex marriage, and she married her longtime partner that very year. Talk about leading by example.
Elio Di Rupo (Prime Minister of Belgium, 2011-2014)
Elio Di Rupo
Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images
Di Rupo became the world's first openly gay male head of government in 2011. Fluent in multiple languages and fashionably partial to bow ties, Di Rupo navigated Belgium through a political stalemate and economic recovery. For a continent that often preferred its politics straight-laced, he brought a little flair and a lot of heart.
Xavier Bettel (Prime Minister of Luxembourg, 2013-2023)
Xavier Bettel
Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
The charismatic Luxembourger won hearts (and elections) with his charm, wit, and unapologetic authenticity. Bettel married his husband, Gauthier Destenay, while in office, becoming the first EU leader ever to do so. Additionally, he became the first openly queer head of government to win a second term in 2018.
Leo Varadkar (Taoiseach of Ireland, 2017-2020; 2022-2024)
Leo Varadkar
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
A doctor turned politician, Varadkar brought both intellect and empathy to Ireland's highest office. As the nation's first openly gay and first biracial Taoiseach (Irish prime minister), his leadership embodied the Ireland of today: proud, diverse, and forward-looking.
Ana Brnabić (Prime Minister of Serbia, 2017-2024)
Ana Brnabić
Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images
In a region not exactly known for LGBTQ+ acceptance, Brnabić's appointment was a cultural earthquake. Though she did not advance pro-LGBTQ+ policies, Brnabić balanced conservative politics with quiet, symbolic acts of defiance, including becoming the first Serbian prime minister to attend Belgrade Pride in 2017.
Xavier Espot Zamora (Prime Minister of Andorra, 2019-present)
Xavier Espot Zamora
MARTIN BERTRAND/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
The tiny principality nestled between France and Spain, Andorra, is about half the size of New York City. Still, it made history with Zamora as its first openly gay prime minister in modern times. As Andorra's head of government, Zamora leads one of Europe's smallest nations with compassion and competence.
Paolo Rondelli (Captain-Regent of San Marino, 2022)
Paolo Rondelli
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit
Don't let the title fool you: the Captain-Regents of San Marino serve as co-heads of state in one of the world's smallest and oldest republics. Rondelli's six-month term made him the world's first openly gay head of state, a symbolic milestone for global queer representation. Proof that even the tiniest nations can make big statements about inclusion.
Edgars Rinkēvičs (President of Latvia, 2023-present)
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Latvia's first openly gay head of state—the first in the European Union and the first gay president in the world— Rinkēvičs began his career as a journalist covering international relations. His election marked a turning point in Eastern European politics, signaling that progress may arrive slowly, but it does come.
Gabriel Attal (Prime Minister of France, January-September, 2024)
Gabriel Attal
Chesnot/Getty Images
France's first openly gay and youngest prime minister brought energy to the halls of the French government. Even in a caretaker capacity, Attal's leadership reflected a generational shift in French politics.
Rob Jetten (Netherlands)
Rob Jetten
John Beckmann/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Image
And now, the next chapter. Following his party's recent victory, Rob Jetten is set to become the Netherlands' first openly gay prime minister and the youngest. Known for his pro-green energy policies and for wanting to address the housing crisis, Jetten rode a wave of hope rather than hate. He represents the evolution of queer political visibility: not as a headline, but as a given.
Edgars Rinkēvičs, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, Ana BrnabićPatrick van Katwijk/Getty Images; HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images; Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images
Queer leadership doesn't just happen in parliaments or palaces. It happens every time one of us chooses authenticity over fear. But seeing our reflection in the world's most powerful offices? That hits different. These leaders show that being LGBTQ+ isn't a footnote to political greatness but part of what makes it possible.