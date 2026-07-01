Ken Paxton spotted jetting to Iceland with alleged mistress after campaigning on ‘Christian values’

Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton was spotted vacationing in Iceland with Tracy Duhon, a woman alleged to have had an affair with him, even as he campaigns on “Christian values” in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races.

Video of Paxton and Duhon was widely shared online, including by The Lincoln Project. “Celebrating #NationalCameraDay with this video of MAGA ‘family values’ TX Senate candidate @KenPaxtonTX and some lady who's not his wife in 4k,” the group wrote on X.

The San Antonio Current reported that the video showed Paxton and Duhon at an airport preparing to fly to Reykjavik, Iceland, a popular luxury travel destination.

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Duhon is one of multiple women with whom Paxton has been accused of having affairs in recent years. Paxton’s wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, announced last year that she was filing for divorce from the Texas attorney general “on biblical grounds.”

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“In light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she posted on X last July.

At the time, Paxton was already under scrutiny over an alleged affair with Laura Olson, which surfaced during his 2023 impeachment proceedings. During those proceedings, Paxton was accused of pressuring a real estate developer to hire Olson, according to the watchdog site The Paxton Files.

In 2025, Paxton faced accusations of another affair, this time with Duhon, a Christian influencer and married mother of seven.

“The revelation of a second affair compounded the damage to Paxton's personal reputation and political brand. Where the Olson affair could potentially be framed as a single moral failing, the Duhon relationship established a pattern of serial infidelity,” according to The Paxton Files.

Duhon later filed for divorce from Troy Duhon, a Louisiana businessman, and published a book in May about her life, including “the ending of a 30-year marriage.”

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Paxton, meanwhile, has built a political career attacking LGBTQ+ people as immoral. Weeks before he and Duhon, both still legally married, traveled to Iceland together, Paxton sued the city of Denton for allowing transgender people at a city pool to use changing facilities that match their gender identity during a transgender-inclusive swimming event.

After Paxton won the Republican primary over incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, speculation grew that Democrats could flip the seat blue. Texas Republicans have responded by questioning the manhood of Democratic opponent James Talarico, a defender of LGBTQ+ rights.