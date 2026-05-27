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John Cornyn booted from Senate as indicted anti-trans Texas AG Ken Paxton clinches GOP nomination

The Texas attorney general, long dogged by scandal and known for anti-LGBTQ+ legal battles, won after receiving Donald Trump’s endorsement days before the election.

ken paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, will face James Talarico in November.

Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

Updated: Texas AG Ken Paxton calls James Talarico’s support for trans kids ‘weird’ in runoff victory speech

Texas Republicans on Tuesday chose Attorney General Ken Paxton, the embattled conservative firebrand who spent years under felony indictment while spearheading some of the nation’s most aggressive anti-LGBTQ+ legal campaigns, as their nominee for the United States Senate.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Paxton defeated longtime U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff, winning 62.45 percent of the vote to Cornyn’s 37.55 percent, with 58.88 percent reporting at 9 p.m. EDT, the time the race was called.

The contest became one of the most closely watched GOP intraparty battles of the 2026 cycle and a major test of President Donald Trump’s influence inside the Republican Party after Trump endorsed Paxton just one week before the election. Cornyn had firmly held the seat since 2002.

The result marks a stunning fall for Cornyn, a fixture of Texas Republican politics for decades and former Senate majority whip, and a dramatic rise for Paxton, who transformed himself from scandal-plagued attorney general into a MAGA movement favorite by embracing hardline culture war fights, election conspiracies, and repeated legal attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

Related: The rainbow Pride pin James Talarico encouraged me to wear

What comes next

Paxton’s victory sets up a general election matchup with Democratic nominee James Talarico, an Austin-area state representative and outspoken LGBTQ+ ally who advanced from a high-profile Democratic primary earlier this year.

Talarico, a former public school teacher and Christian seminarian, has built a national profile by pairing economic populism with a faith-rooted defense of marginalized communities, including transgender people. Democrats see the race as a rare opportunity in deep-red Texas, betting that voter fatigue over Paxton’s legal scandals, ethical controversies, and polarizing tenure could make him a vulnerable general election candidate.

Related: James Talarico defeats fellow LGBTQ+ ally Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic primary

Paxton’s record on LGBTQ+ rights

As attorney general, Paxton repeatedly used the office to target transgender rights, including suing over protections for trans students, investigating providers of gender-affirming care, backing efforts to restrict trans athletes, and supporting investigations into families of transgender youth.

His office sought records from hospitals and advocacy groups connected to transgender care. Paxton also supported county clerks who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 marriage equality ruling in Obergefell.

Related: Texas AG Ken Paxton's wife files for divorce, citing God and ‘recent discoveries’

Years of scandal

Paxton’s rise came despite years of extraordinary political and legal turmoil. In 2015, shortly after becoming attorney general, Paxton was indicted on felony securities fraud charges tied to allegations that he misled investors. The case lingered for years, becoming a constant shadow over his tenure. Last year, after Trump took office, the Department of Justice dropped the case.

Then, in 2023, the Republican-controlled Texas House impeached Paxton on allegations including bribery, abuse of office, and using the attorney general’s office to benefit wealthy donor Nate Paul. Multiple senior aides accused Paxton of corruption and retaliation after reporting concerns to federal authorities.

The Texas Senate later acquitted him after a nationally watched trial that exposed bitter fractures within the state GOP.

The impeachment transformed Paxton into a martyr figure among many conservative activists, who viewed the proceedings as an establishment attack on one of Trump’s fiercest allies. Trump ultimately embraced that argument himself.

On May 19, just days before the runoff, Trump endorsed Paxton on Truth Social, calling him “a true MAGA Warrior.”

This is a developing story.

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