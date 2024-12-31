Scroll To Top
Politics

Ohio changes election forms to protect transgender political candidates

Lancaster Ohio voter places ballot in drop box outside Board of Elections Office
Eric Glenn/shutterstock

Vanessa Joy, a trans woman, was disqualified as a candidate for the state legislature because she didn't know of the prior name requirement.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose has changed the state’s candidate declaration forms to help prevent a repeat of earlier this year when a trans candidate was disqualified after failing to list her deadname.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Vanessa Joy, a transgender woman, was disqualified from running as a Democrat to represent House District 50 in Stark County in January after she failed to include on her signature petition forms any names she legally used within the prior five years.

While Joy was upset about the forced outing of her deadname, she was more upset that she was not informed of the requirement at the time she submitted her petitions.

“Something that is that important should have been on the instructions,” Joy told the local ABC affiliate WEWS in January. “It should have been on the petition.”

“The new form does that, and it’s now available on our website for potential candidates to use if they decide to file a candidacy in 2025,” Dan Lusheck, a LaRose spokesperson, told Cleveland.com.

LaRose’s office has enlarged the space provided for a candidate’s name along with the instruction to “include all prior names used in the past 5 years” except those resulting from marriage.

Related: 14 transgender elected officials you should know

Republicans were also impacted by the prior name requirement and sought to pass legislation before the holiday recess. Candidates would still be required to list any name changes within the last five years under the proposed legislation. However, the bill mandates “a space provided for the purpose” on the official declaration of candidacy form, much as LaRose has already accomplished.

The bill ultimately failed to pass before the holiday break.

Joy said in an interview that while she was encouraged others would not be unfairly disqualified by the prior name requirement, she was moving out of state with no plans of running for office.

“I’m not going to have to worry about it anymore,” Joy said.

PoliticsYahoo FeedOhio
deadnameelection formsfrank laroseohioohio secretary staterepublicansrunning for officetrans candidatevanessa joy
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff
Election

Kamala Harris's husband learned about Biden dropping out while with his gay friends

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio