Scroll To Top
Politics

Ohio transgender candidate is disqualified over obscure name change law

Vanessa Joy Transgender Ohio Candidate disqualified name change law
facebook @Vanesstradiol; Shutterstock

Because Vanessa Joy used her legal name and didn’t list her deadname on the petition, she is being removed from the ballot. Now, she's appealing the decision and is ready to challenge it in court.

Cwnewser

A transgender candidate’s journey to the Ohio statehouse faced an unexpected roadblock after she was told she couldn’t appear on the ballot.

Vanessa Joy, set to run to represent the Democratic Party for House District 50 in Stark County, encountered a legal challenge because of an obscure law regarding name changes on candidacy petitions. Joy, among at least four transgender individuals running for state representative positions in Ohio, was disqualified because she only used her legal name on the petitions, omitting her deadname, Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS reports.

"I would have had to have my deadname on my petitions," Joy exxplained. "But in the trans community, our deadnames are dead; there's a reason it's dead — that is a dead person who is gone and buried."

The law, dating back to the 1990s, mandates that candidates list any name changes within the past five years on their signature petitions.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Case Western Reserve University elections law professor Atiba Ellis noted the importance of such disclosures for public vetting, but the lack of awareness and guidance about this requirement has raised concerns, according to the station.

"It would be fair for the candidate to disclose their identity including prior names so that the people and their representatives in the state government would be able to vet that person and know exactly who they are," Ellis told WEWS. "If it is selectively enforced, that raises the question of whether the use of such provisions would be discriminatory."

Joy, who legally changed her name and provided the necessary documentation to the county board, expressed frustration over the need for clear instructions regarding this rule in the candidate guide.

"Something that is that important should have been on the instructions," she told the station. "It should have been on the petition."

Deadnaming transgender people is harmful and invalidates their identities, advocacy groups point out.

Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf was highly critical of the developments in Ohio in a statement to The Advocate.

“It is a travesty that this policy is stripping Vanessa Joy of the opportunity to run and serve her community,” Wolf said. “The legislature has already recognized that there are legitimate reasons for changing names, including marriage, that do not require disclosure. Revealing a transgender person’s deadname is harmful and can put them in danger. This disqualification should be reversed, and Vanessa Joy should have the chance to campaign for her community’s support as her authentic self.”

According to WEWS, the petition lacks a designated section for this information and is also absent from the 2024 candidate guide issued by the secretary of state. This omission isn’t new, as it has been missing from candidate guides for several years. WEWS attempted to contact the office for further clarification, particularly regarding the absence of the name change requirement in the 33-page guide but received no response.

The situation not only affects Joy but also places other transgender candidates in a state of uncertainty. While two other trans candidates who didn’t include their former names were certified, Joy had until Friday to appeal the decision, which she did, according to the New York Times.

Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS reports that she subsequently lost that appeal.

Joy told the Times that she would challenge the decision in court.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLawYahoo FeedOhioTransgenderPoliticiansNews
ballotdisqualificationdeadnamingdemocratic partydemocraticpartyhousedistrict50lawohioohiostatehousepeoplepoliticianspoliticssocietystarkcountytransgendervanessajoy
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio