Pete Buttigieg calls out Donald Trump’s disrespect for military at Minnesota Biden campaign event

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited a Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in St. Paul on Friday afternoon to advocate for the Biden-Harris campaign, addressing a panel of veterans and their families. Buttigieg emphasized the administration’s commitment to servicemembers and military veterans, drawing a clear contrast with former President Donald Trump . Buttigieg’s appearance followed a press conference by President Joe Biden at NATO.

“So much depends on the trust that America places in its president to do the right thing for servicemembers and for veterans. And Joe Biden has done that,” Buttigieg said.

During the event, Buttigieg discussed several issues, including the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare options for those exposed to burn pits and other hazards, Minnesota CBS affiliate KEYC reports . The Navy veteran also criticized Trump’s past comments on military service.

“Donald Trump claimed to be incapacitated by bone spurs so that he would not have to serve and let somebody go to war in his place. And that spirit continued through his presidency. We saw it in the report that he referred to those who gave their lives for this country as suckers and losers,” Buttigieg said. “By the way, a report that did not originate from some democratic opposition research machine, it originated from his own chief of staff, somebody who couldn’t be bothered to attend a ceremony at Normandy because it was raining.”

Buttigieg contrasted Trump’s record with the Biden administration’s approach, pointing out that the proposed Project 2025 agenda includes cuts to veterans’ care. He shared a personal story, noting how he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, deferred their twin children’s bedtime the night before as the couple watched Biden give a speech after the NATA summit in Washington, D.C.

“We got toddlers, but we deferred bath time. They watched Frog and Toad, and Chasten and I watched the press conference as the president of the United States reminded the country how much our alliances matter.”

According to KEYC, the visit occurred amid increasing division within the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party over whether Biden should continue as the Democratic nominee. Earlier in the week, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a lesbian member of Congress, and several state lawmakers publicly urged Biden to step aside.

During the press conference, Biden delivered a progressive message, focusing on policies to curb corporate greed and support the middle and working classes. He demonstrated a firm grasp of foreign policy as he addressed the press.

KEYC reports that Buttigieg did not take questions from the media and declined to comment on Biden’s recent speech.

Buttigieg’s speech also came just one day before Trump was injured in an assassination attempt when a bullet grazed his ear.