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California moves to restore a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth that Trump eliminated

After the Trump administration ended a specialized 988 service used by more than 1.5 million people, California is trying to rebuild a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.

a 988 suicide and crisis lifeline billboard

Billboard for the 988 suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline, Outfront Media branding visible, Oakland, California, November 5, 2025.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Less than a year after the Trump administration eliminated the specialized LGBTQ+ youth option within the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, California lawmakers are advancing legislation to bring it back.

Assembly Bill 1540, introduced by Assemblymember Mark González, would require California officials to establish a pathway for callers to dial 988 and connect directly with counselors trained to work with LGBTQ+ youth in crisis, effectively recreating the "Press 3" option that disappeared nationwide last summer.

The bill passed the Assembly last week on a 64-8 vote and now heads to the Senate.

Related: These crisis hotlines are still available for LGBTQ+ youth after Trump ends special 988 services

For González, a gay Democrat representing Los Angeles County's 54th Assembly District, the measure is about more than a hotline. It is about whether states will step in as federal protections and programs affecting LGBTQ+ people disappear.

"We knew what this federal administration was going to do on day one," González told The Advocate in an interview. "We knew this federal administration was going to attack women, LGBTQ individuals, people of color, and our immigrant population."

Last year, the Trump administration ordered the closure of the LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services program within the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Beginning in 2022, callers could press 3 after dialing 988 or text "PRIDE" to connect with counselors trained to work specifically with LGBTQ+ young people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The service officially ended on July 17, 2025, after the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced it would "no longer silo LGB+ youth services" and would instead focus on serving all callers through the broader 988 network. The agency's announcement notably omitted any reference to transgender people, who the federal government does not acknowledge per an executive order by President Donald Trump on the day of his second inauguration in January 2025.

The shutdown drew widespread criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates, mental health professionals, and lawmakers who argued the move stripped away a proven resource for a population facing elevated risks of depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts.

California’s proposal is designed as a direct response.

Related: Bipartisan House coalition demands RFK Jr. reverse Trump’s plan to end LGBTQ+ suicide prevention hotline

"California is going to stick up to this federal administration," González said. "We are going to save the lives of our LGBTQ youth, and we're going to make sure that we put a bill in place," restoring the service.

The specialized network had become one of the most heavily used components of the national crisis system before its elimination.

According to legislative materials supporting AB 1540, the LGBTQ+ youth subnetwork received more than 73,000 contacts from California between July 2024 and June 2025, accounting for roughly 9 percent of all contacts routed through the network during that period. Nationwide, the service handled more than 680,000 contacts in a single year, representing approximately 14 percent of all 988 contacts.

The Trevor Project, one of the organizations that staffed the specialized network, said the service connected more than 1.5 million crisis contacts to trained counselors between its launch in 2022 and its closure in 2025.

Those figures have become a central argument for supporters of the California proposal, who reject claims that LGBTQ+-specific services are unnecessary.

The legislation's supporters point to a substantial body of research showing LGBTQ+ youth experience disproportionately high rates of mental health challenges and suicide risk.

The Assembly Health Committee's analysis cites data from The Trevor Project showing that 39 percent of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the previous year, including 46 percent of transgender and nonbinary youth. More than 1 in 10 reported attempting suicide. The analysis also cites research findings that affirming services, supportive adults, and LGBTQ+-inclusive environments can significantly reduce suicide risk.

Related: Lawmakers call out Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ‘unconscionable’ apathy on eve of LGBTQ+ 988 Lifeline shutdown

"It's heartbreaking to see a lifeline that received 1.5 million contacts over three years ripped away over political talking points," González wrote in legislative materials supporting the bill. The issue is also personal for him. During his interview with The Advocate, González described a friend who sought help through 988 during a mental health crisis before later dying by suicide.

"I shared a personal story about a friend of mine who utilized 988 in early April, and it did help save his life," González said. "And then, unfortunately, as of early May, he took his own life."

The experience, he said, highlights how dependent many people are on crisis intervention services. "You have individuals who are relying so heavily on an infrastructure and assistance just to be able to talk to somebody and not take their life," González said.

AB 1540 would require the California Office of Emergency Services to ensure that technology exists to route callers who dial 988 to LGBTQ+ specialized youth suicide prevention providers. It would also establish a state grant program for qualified organizations and make funding available through California's existing 988 behavioral health crisis system.

The legislation was amended to acknowledge the major challenge of the national 988 system remaining federally administered. Under the bill, California would formally request federal approval to establish a state-specific LGBTQ+ routing option. Last year, González authored a separate law requiring many California middle schools, high schools, and public colleges to print The Trevor Project's crisis hotline information on student identification cards.

As Pride Month begins, González said the fight over the hotline is ultimately about whether LGBTQ+ young people know someone is there when they need help. "We always have to remember Pride was a protest. It's not a party," he said. "The reason why you have Pride is to tell people that you're celebrated, you're one of us, you're with us." For González, the debate over AB 1540 comes down to something simpler than politics.

"It's not legislating lives," he said. "It's saving lives."

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

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