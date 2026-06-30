The Trump administration is excluding The Trevor Project from the 988 service it helped create

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced plans to restore a specialized LGBTQ+ option for young people who use the national 988 crisis intervention hotline. But the organization that created and helped manage “Press 3,” The Trevor Project, may now be shut out of the revived service, ABC News reported Friday.

“Press 3” was added to the intervention service in 2022 by The Trevor Project, which gave 988 callers the option to reach counselors specially trained to work with LGBTQ+ youth in crisis by entering the number 3. Users could also text “PRIDE” to access care or participate in online chats.

During the three years the service was in operation, it fielded approximately 1.6 million contacts – about half of which were handled by The Trevor Project, according to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Despite its enormous success in helping save young LGBTQ+ lives, the Trump administration suddenly eliminated "Press 3" from the 988 service in July of 2025, citing a lack of funding.

The move drew much criticism from mental health experts, LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, and lawmakers, who noted that specialized crisis intervention can be lifesaving for a population that faces disproportionately high rates of depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts.

The move to restore the service by the end of this year follows Congress directing officials to allocate $33 million toward LGBTQ+-specific crisis interventions for young people. While that may seem like welcome news, it comes with legal and political complications and deep skepticism from LGBTQ+ advocates.

"We are grateful to see preliminary indication that the 988 Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services may be reinstated after the program was abruptly shuttered last July,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, said in a statement when the announcement was made earlier this month. "However, we remain skeptical as the administration has now plainly said the lifeline must ensure compliance with President Trump's January 2025 anti-transgender executive order."

Now the situation has been further complicated by an eligibility requirement that could prevent The Trevor Project from being part of the lifesaving service it created.

Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit that administers the 988 service, has called for applications to manage the restoration of “Press 3” services. However, applications are limited to crisis centers that are “current and active” members of the 988 network. The Trevor Project is not currently active because the administration canceled the service it specialized in last year, making the organization ineligible.

After this latest complication came to light, Black released another statement expressing The Trevor Project’s concerns about the future of the vital service.

“The question of whether or not The Trevor Project can participate in a restored federal crisis line for LGBTQ+ youth signals a much larger concern: The next iteration of the 988 Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services (known as the ‘press 3 option’) may exclude transgender and nonbinary youth entirely.

“This troubling development indicates a dangerous step toward degrading the clinical standards to serve high risk groups that the ‘press 3’ specialized services were founded on. While anti-LGBTQ+ politics may be altering the very purpose of this lifeline created to help save young LGBTQ+ lives, it is critical to make clear that politics has no place in suicide prevention.

“Regardless of what happens next, The Trevor Project’s own 24/7 crisis counselors remain available to support any LGBTQ+ young person in crisis, just as they always have. Our team of experts is ready, able, and willing to support any individuals or institutions in providing LGBTQ+ young people with the comprehensive, current, and best-practice care they deserve.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.