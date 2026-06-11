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Trump administration considers restoring LGBTQ+ youth crisis line it eliminated last year

They are trying to figure out how to reconnect LGBTQ+ youth with specialized suicide counselors while complying with policies that deny recognition of trans people.

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A bookmark for children with the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline emergency telephone number is displayed.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is considering restoring specialized suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline nearly a year after shutting them down, according to a newly disclosed federal letter sent to a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

In a Tuesday correspondence obtained by The Advocate, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said on behalf of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that it is evaluating how to restore the 988 Lifeline's specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth, commonly known as the "Press 3" option, following Congress's direction in fiscal year 2026 funding legislation. The letter was addressed to Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, and copied to Reps. Sharice Davids of Kansas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts. Rep. Michael Lawler, a New York Republican, was also copied on the letter.

Related: California moves to restore a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth that Trump eliminated

But the agency also said any restoration would need to comply with President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14168, which requires federal agencies to recognize only two sexes and rejects federal recognition of transgender identities.

"SAMHSA is currently assessing the most appropriate approach to implementing this congressional directive for the 'Press 3' option within the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, while ensuring compliance with Executive Order 14168," Christopher Carroll, SAMHSA's principal deputy assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, wrote.

He noted that the law specifically requires LGBTQ+ youth cultural competency training for counselors and the establishment of a system that routes LGBTQ+ youth to specialized providers. The announcement marks a notable reversal from the administration's position last year.

In June 2025, SAMHSA announced it would eliminate the LGBTQ+ youth specialized services, arguing it would "no longer silo" LGBTQ+ callers into a dedicated subnetwork and instead would serve all callers through the broader 988 system. The administration simultaneously proposed eliminating the program's dedicated $33.1 million funding stream while maintaining funding for the national suicide hotline.

The shutdown took effect July 17, 2025, ending the "Press 3" option and other pathways that connected LGBTQ+ young people directly with counselors trained to address the unique challenges LGBTQ+ youth often face during a mental health crisis.

The specialized services launched nationally in 2022 after Congress authorized LGBTQ+ youth support within the 988 system. The Trevor Project, the nation's largest suicide prevention organization focused on LGBTQ+ youth, piloted the program and says it handled more than half of all contacts routed through the specialized services while they were operational.

According to The Trevor Project, the services helped more than 1.5 million LGBTQ+ young people before they were shut down.

The closure drew sharp criticism from mental health experts, LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, and lawmakers, who argued that specialized crisis intervention can be lifesaving for a population that faces disproportionately high rates of depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts.

The Trevor Project welcomed the possibility that the services could return but expressed concern about the administration's insistence that any restoration comply with Trump's executive order.

"We are grateful to see preliminary indication that the 988 Lifeline's LGBTQ+ youth specialized services may be reinstated after the program was abruptly shuttered last July," Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, said in a statement.

"However, we remain skeptical as the administration has now plainly said the lifeline must ensure compliance with President Trump's January 2025 anti-transgender executive order."

Related: Why a bipartisan group of lawmakers is demanding Trump save the LGBTQ+ 988 crisis lifeline

Black argued that the administration's treatment of transgender people is fundamentally at odds with the mission of the specialized services. "The point of the 988 Lifeline's specialized services is to provide tailored support to groups placed at highest risk for suicide in this country, including veterans and LGBTQ+ young people," they said. "The administration's executive order rejects these youth entirely; they cannot be supported if they are not included."

Black noted that transgender youth face some of the highest rates of suicide risk in the United States.

According to data from The Trevor Project, 40 percent of transgender and nonbinary young people seriously considered suicide in the past year, and approximately 11 percent reported attempting suicide.

The letter does not specify when a decision on restoration will be made, nor does it explain how LGBTQ+ youth services would operate under Trump's executive order.

HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard did not respond to The Advocate’s request for comment. For now, SAMHSA says the broader 988 Lifeline will continue serving all callers.

"Regardless, the 988 Lifeline will continue to serve all callers, providing 24/7 access to skilled, caring, and culturally competent crisis counselors for individuals experiencing suicidal, substance use, or mental health crises," Carroll wrote.

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

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