Scroll To Top
Politics

Missouri pol says ‘unpatriotic lesbian’ Brittney Griner should be in Russian jail, not Olympics

Brittney Griner with team USA basketball members training Paris Olympics speaking during Women Empowerment Luncheon NYC
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images; Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Valentina Gomez made the inflammatory remarks about the WNBA star in a video posted on social media platform X.

Cwnewser

AMissouriRepublican candidate for secretary of state, Valentina Gomez, has called WNBA star Brittney Griner an “unpatriotic lesbian” and said she should be back in aRussian prison rather than competing in the 2024ParisOlympics. Gomez commented in a 20-second video posted to X, formerlyTwitter, on Monday.

“Brittney Griner should be rotting in a Russian prison, not going to the Olympics,” she said. “Caitlin Clark is the only reason why we even watch women’s basketball,” Gomez continued. “She deserves to go to the Olympics, unlike this unpatriotic lesbian.”

Gomez captioned the post with “The Olympics are about meritocracy, not DEI.”

USA Basketball cited experience as the reason that Clark was not included on the U.S. women’s Olympic roster, according to the Associated Press. Despite Clark’s immense popularity and skill, the selection committee felt she lacked high-level experience. The team includes seven players from the group that won gold in Tokyo, including Griner.

Gomez has a history of inflammatory remarks against LGBTQ+ people and policies she deems “weak and gay.”

Griner, who was arrested in Russia in February 2022 for possessing vape cartridges with cannabis oil, spent 10 months in detention before being released in a high-profile prisoner exchange. During her detention, Griner faced severe conditions and homophobic treatment.

Gomez’s remarks have drawn significant backlash on social media. One user commented, “Nobody should be ‘rotting in prison’ for marijuana,” while another wrote, “I like you but no one should be rotting in prison over weed.”

In May, Gomezurged Americans not to be “weak and gay” in a campaign video, saying, “In America, you can be anything you want, so don’t be weak and gay. Stay fucking hard.” The footage showed her running through a neighborhood of St. Louis with high LGBTQ+ representation while holding a gun. Earlier this year, she posted a video of herself using a flamethrower to burn LGBTQ-themed books, promising to “BURN all books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children” if elected.

Her platform also includes “protecting children against the transgender agenda,” “securing the Second Amendment,” and opposing vaccine mandates. Gomez’s primary election is set for August 6, where voters will decide if her provocative campaign tactics will secure her a place in the general election. She is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state. The current officeholder, Republican Jay Ashcroft, is running for governor to replace term-limited fellow GOPer Mike Parson.

PoliticsYahoo Feed
missourisportsbrittney grinercaitlin clarkparis olympicssecond amendmentvalentina gomezwnba
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio