Aide to NJ mayor loses job over support of anti-LGBTQ+ sister running for Missouri office

The brother of an antigay, right-wing extremist Republican candidate for secretary of state in Missouri was fired from his job as an aide to a New Jersey mayor after it was revealed that he donated money to his sister's campaign.

Jonathan Gomez-Noriega worked as an aide to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, a Democrat, and also served on the city's LGBTQ+ Task Force. His sister, Valentina Gomez, is known for her aggressive and derogatory campaign ads and social media posts, some of which have included slurs against LGBTQ+ people.

Gomez-Noriega resigned from that Task Force on Monday, issuing a statement online saying that while he did not support his sister's hateful remarks, "different beliefs shouldn't divide us."



Then on Monday evening, Gomez-Noriega was fired from his job after his sister posted a video online that included a recording of a conversation between Gomez-Noriega and Mayor Fulop. In the recording, Fulop can be heard telling Gomez-Noriega, "If it’s not clear where you stand, then you’re not with me. You’re with her, and you can’t work with me."

Kim Wallace-Scalcione, Fulop’s press secretary, confirmed Jonathan Gomez-Noriega’s departure in a Tuesday morning statement to The Advocate. “The Fulop Administration has zero tolerance for bigotry and racism, and Mayor Fulop’s record speaks to that,” she wrote.

She said that no other New Jersey mayor has a pro-LGBTQ+ track record as extensive as Fulop. “The mayor showed yesterday that he defends the community with passion in public and private, and he is the same fierce defender when he doesn’t expect the public to see it,” she wrote, explaining that Fulop has had a longstanding relationship as Gomez-Noriega’s mentor.

The controversy kicked off earlier on Monday, when the Hudson Pride Center—a prominent advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights in Jersey City—announced the mass resignation of its staff from the city’s LGBTQ+ Task Force, led by the group’s executive director, Elizabeth Schedl. In a strongly worded statement, Schedl condemned Gomez-Noriega’s silence and financial support of his sister’s campaign, calling it “unacceptable and contrary to the values of inclusivity and respect that we strive to uphold.”

In his resignation from the task force, Gomez-Noriega said, “Political differences shouldn’t destroy families.”

“This issue touches dinner tables across America. I choose respect, peace, and the chance to embrace my loved ones, putting family above politics and any appointed position," he wrote.

Schedl celebrated his departure in a statement to The Advocate.

“Resigning from the task force was not an easy decision for myself and my team," she said. "Despite this change, we maintain a positive relationship with the city. We remain committed to our work for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Then, on Monday evening, Gomez-Noriega's sister lashed out at the mayor in an online video accusing Fulop of making her brother choose between his family and his job.

In the video, Valentina Gomez played a recording purportedly of Fulop speaking to Jonathan Gomez-Noriega: “And John, if you think that is boldness, I’m going to fire you. I’m going to look in five minutes. If it’s not clear where you stand, then you’re not with me. You’re with her, and you can’t work with me. Period. Okay, that’s it. End of story. In five minutes.”

Fulop responded online, asserting that Jonathan Gomez-Noriega no longer works for the city. He wrote, “Valentina - first, your brother WAS an ‘at-will’ employee for the city - as of tomorrow, he no longer works there because he doesn’t reflect the values of the city. Second, You can see how strongly I feel about the LGBTQ community and I’ll share the text messages we exchanged so people know I’ll fight for them when people are watching and the same when they can’t see what I’m doing.”

The Advocate’s review of campaign contribution records revealed that Gomez-Noriega donated four times to his sister’s campaign: $150 in October 2023, $100 in February, $500 in April, and $500 on July 12, totaling $1,250.



Valentina Gomez’s campaign has been marked by a series of hate-filled statements. In one video, she used a derogatory slur to describe transgender athletes and LGBTQ+ individuals, asserting that “these f****tsshould get their own f****t category.” Her remarks were a reaction to an Olympic boxing match where one fighter faced unfounded accusations of being transgender .

Valentina Gomez’s history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric extends beyond her recent campaign. She has repeatedly used derogatory slurs to describe LGBTQ+ people and has called for the exclusion of transgender athletes from sports. In one of her more extreme actions, she posted a video of herself burning LGBTQ-themed books with a flamethrower, declaring that such books should be destroyed to protect children from “groomers,” a derogatory slur used by bigots to attack the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, she has publicly attacked high-profile LGBTQ+ figures, such as WNBA star Brittney Griner, whom she referred to as an “unpatriotic lesbian” who should remain imprisoned in Russia.

The Advocate has reached out to Gomez-Noriega for comment but did not receive a response before publication.