5 Gloriously Gay Podcasts You Need to Listen To

Five Fun Queer Podcasts...
Shutterstock
With the writer’s strike just ending and the actor’s strike dragging on, it won’t be long before Hollywood’s well of content grows dusty (one cannot live on a diet of Bravo alone). Fear not, your ears don’t have to starve thanks to a never-ending supply of interesting podcasts, including many curated with an LGBTQ+ listener in mind. Here are some of the best pods that cover their subjects with a knowing queer wink.
1. Gay Pulp
For the better part of a decade, DJ/musician Robert Maril has faithfully updated this pod on gay pulp novels of the 20th century. Like time capsules of queerness, many of the books (with titles like Gay Whore and Glory Hole) are simultaneously hilarious, filthy, and titillating.
2. Gaytriarchs
Facebook / DNR Studios
One of the newer pods on this list, Gaytriarchs centers on the queer parenting experience. Gavin and David, both of whom come from the Broadway world, expound on the reality of daddy life that exists beyond Instagram, connecting with other queer parents and folks like the head of New York’s LGBTQ+ Center. There are plenty of laughs too, e.g, their chat with the person behind IG’s @DILFSofDisneyland.
3. Bad Gays
These history lessons from Huw Lemmey and Ben Miller on “evil and complicated gays in history” is informative and salacious. Some may bristle at a series that dissects both reviled figures like George Santos and Aileen Wuornos along with generally adored icons like Liberace and Gertrude Stein, but just try to turn it off.
4. Queer Money
QueerMoneyPodcast.com
If you’re seeking less entertainment and more practical advice, check out Queer Money’s deep reserve of episodes that cover budgets, retirement, family planning, home buying, and the most affordable cities for queer couples and singles. Queer Money even looks beyond personal finance and explores who is funding anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups and the effect of racism and homophobia on income.
5. We’re Having Gay Sex
AshleyGavin.com
Lesbian and bi female content is often harder to come by than pods for the boys, but comedian Ashley Gavin helps fill the void, so to speak. Gavin is a funny, frank, and modern Carrie Bradshaw, describing her conquests and exploring the ins and outs of her friends’ sexual travails.